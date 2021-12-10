Veterinary Vaccines Market Report- Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis | Boehringer Ingelheim

Veterinary Vaccines Market growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the initiatives by various government agencies and animal associations to maintain animal health, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, growth in the companion animal population, and the rising demand for animal-derived food products are driving the growth of Veterinary Vaccines Market. On the other hand, the high storage cost of vaccines is restraining market growth.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Zoetis (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck (US), Elanco (US), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), and Virbac SA (France).

The report analyzes the veterinary vaccines market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Based on technology, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccines. The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth in this segment is driven advantages offered by recombinant vaccines such as the lack of need for adjuvants, free from pathogen contamination, exhibit no post-vaccination reactions, and provide higher safety.

