2021 Infection Control Market Report- Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2023

Infection Control Market Growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Currently, with the surge in cases of COVID-19, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).

The report analyzes the Infection control market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & services, end user, and region. Infection control market report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various infection control products and services available in the market. Infection control market report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The region’s large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the infection control market in the region.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Infection Control Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For The Conversion To Usd

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Insights From Primary Experts

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Sterilization Market – Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Steris

Figure 6 Endoscope Reprocessing Market – Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Cantel Medical

Figure 7 Market Analysis Approach

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

Figure 9 Cagr Projections

Figure 10 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Infection Control Market (2021–2026): Impact On Market Growth & Cagr

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 11 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 2 Risk Assessment: Infection Control Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Infection Control Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Sterilization Products & Services Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Cleaning & Disinfection Products Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Endoscope Reprocessing Products Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Protective Barriers Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Infection Control Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Geographic Analysis: Infection Control Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infection Control Market Overview

Figure 19 Growing Incidence Of Hais And Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Infection Control Market, By Product & Service And Country

Figure 20 Protective Barriers Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2020

4.3 Infection Control Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 21 China To Register The Highest Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

4.4 Infection Control Market, By Region (2019–2026)

Figure 22 North America Will Continue To Dominate The Infection Control Market During The Forecast Period

4.5 Infection Control Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 23 Developing Markets To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

and more..