In Vivo Toxicology Market Report- Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The In vivo toxicology market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is further categorized into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub segmented into mice, rat and other animals. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The widespread use of reagents & kits in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are fueling the growth of this segment.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia),and Harbour BioMed (US)

The report segments the In vivo toxicology market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), product (instruments, consumables((Animal models (mice, rat and other animal odels), Reagents & kits)) test type (acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic ) , Testing facility (outsourced and in-house), toxicity end point (immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, end user(academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users). Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier 3 providers of in vivo toxicology instruments and services). In Vivo Toxicology Market report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the in vivo toxicology market.

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). In 2019, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the global in vivo toxicology market, followed by the systemic toxicity segment.The rising demand for the development of biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

The global in vivo toxicology market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment

