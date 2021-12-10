Single-cell Analysis Market Report- Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Size, Market Challenges and Key Players

The Single-cell Analysis Market research report identifies key market trends and focuses on the significant trends and factors driving the market growth. In addition, it analyses the global and key regions’ market potentials and advantages, opportunities and challenges, restraints and risks. Finally, the Single-cell Analysis Market research report strategically analyzes each submarket concerning market growth trends and their contribution.

The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 6.3billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1%during the forecast period.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report-

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

10x Genomics (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Fluxion Biosciences (US)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

NanoCellect Biomedical (US)

Rarecyte Inc (US)

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).

This report provides a detailed picture of the single-cell analysis market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, cell type, technique, application, end user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives. Growth in the single-cell analysis market can mainly be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis instruments is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

The single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of 51.6% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall single-cell analysis market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS IN THIS REPORT-

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.2.2 MARKETS COVERED

FIGURE 1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

1.3 CURRENCY

1.4 LIMITATIONS

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH APPROACH

FIGURE 2 RESEARCH DESIGN

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

FIGURE 3 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES: SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET

2.2 MARKET DATA ESTIMATION & TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 4 DATA TRIANGULATION METHODOLOGY

2.3 MARKET ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 5 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION (APPROACH 1): SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION (APPROACH 2): SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 7 ILLUSTRATION OF REVENUE SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 8 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET: FINAL MARKET SIZE (USD BILLION)

2.4 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS/GROWTH FORECAST

FIGURE 9 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTION BASED ON MARKET DYNAMICS

FIGURE 10 FINAL CAGR PROJECTIONS (2021−2026)

2.5 INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARIES

FIGURE 11 MARKET VALIDATION FROM PRIMARY EXPERTS

2.6 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

2.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

TABLE 1 RISK ASSESSMENT

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

FIGURE 12 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 13 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 14 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 15 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 16 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY END USER, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 17 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY REGION, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET OVERVIEW

FIGURE 18 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

4.2 NORTH AMERICA: SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SHARE, BY PRODUCT & COUNTRY (2020)

FIGURE 19 CONSUMABLES ACCOUNTED FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE NORTH AMERICAN SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET IN 2020

4.3 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2021 VS. 2026 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 20 CONSUMABLES WILL CONTINUE TO DOMINATE THE SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET IN 2026

4.4 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SHARE, BY END USER, 2020

FIGURE 21 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH LABORATORIES ACCOUNTED FOR THE LARGEST MARKET SHARE IN 2020

4.5 SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

FIGURE 22 ASIA PACIFIC TO REGISTER THE HIGHEST GROWTH IN THE SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET FROM 2021 TO 2026

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

and more….