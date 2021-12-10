2021 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report-Growth Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market research report provides qualitative and quantitative parameters of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market. It provides a detailed analysis by highlighting the driving and restraining factors of the market. The research study offers the analysis of the key vendors by considering their contribution to the overall market. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market also provides in-depth insights about vendors’ performance in terms of revenue generation and clients’ requirements. The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market research report unveils market characteristics of dominance, fragmentation, amalgamation traits, and accumulation.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), LGC Limited (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Germany),Maravai Lifesciences (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), PolyGen GmbH (Germany), Metabion International AG (Germany), CSBio (US), TAG Copenhagen A/S (Denmark), Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. (US), Gene Link (US), Biogen Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) Dynavax Technologies (US), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US).

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications, increasing government funding, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. The oligonucleotide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D funding, rising product availability, lower outsourcing costs, increasing research activities, increasing applications of oligos in molecular diagnostics & therapeutics, and the rising awareness of oligonucleotides are expected to drive market growth.

The report segments the oligonucleotide synthesis market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa), product(oligonucleotide-based drugs, Synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment), application (therapeutic, research and diagnostic), and end user (hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and CROs and CMOs). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

