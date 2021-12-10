Nuclear Medicine Market Report-Trends, Top Manufactures, Size, Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis

The Nuclear Medicine Market research report studies the competitive development of the market, such as agreements, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the market. Nuclear Medicine Market provides a region-wise study of the market, including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Nuclear Medicine Market helps stakeholders understand market players and analyze the top 25 organizations based on their product footprint, market strength, and position. Moreover, it also focuses on market performance during the estimated period.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), and NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).

Growth in the nuclear medicine market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

This report studies the nuclear medicine market based on type, application, procedure volume and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

