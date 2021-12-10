US RTLS For Healthcare Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,346.82 Million Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.2% From 2020 To 2027 | CenTrak, Impinj, Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US RTLS for Healthcare Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US RTLS for Healthcare Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The US RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 2,346.82 million by 2027 from US$ 574.76 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The implementation of RTLS in the facility centers has allowed reducing the cost of assets required in the hospitals. It has also enhanced work efficiencies right from clinical management to nursing staff. The two major applications, such as asset tracking and patient tracking, have provided maximum value to hospitals in tracking patients, staff, inventories, equipment, and other such factors. The automated tracking through RTLS has enabled to save costs and time for hospitals and outpatients clinics. For instance, in October 2019, a Florida-based hospital has saved more than US$ 250 000 by leveraging asset Wi-Fi RTLS that assist in locating equipment and medical device by reducing rental costs and create value for future RTLS expansion. In addition, the real-time tracking facility helps in streamlining the processes more efficiently. The functions such as Bluetooth, LTE, UWB, and Zigbee have added better value additions in their current businesses. For instance, in January 2018, CenTrak has updated its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon technology to its next-generation Enterprise Location Services for healthcare infrastructures. The updating of its services has allowed better interoperability, reliability, extreme battery life, and scalability and has enhanced their service offerings. Thus, such advantages offered by the RTLS to healthcare are likely to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US RTLS for Healthcare Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US RTLS for Healthcare Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

CenTrak

Impinj, Inc

Intelligent InSites

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

Midmark Corporation

Sanitag

Sonitor Technologies

STANLEY Healthcare

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US RTLS for Healthcare Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US RTLS for Healthcare Market segments and regions.

The research on the US RTLS for Healthcare Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US RTLS for Healthcare Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US RTLS for Healthcare Market.

