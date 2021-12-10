South Africa Contract Logistics Market Growth Forecast Through 2019-2027 With Upcoming Trends and Opportunities

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South Africa Contract Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South Africa Contract Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The South Africa contract logistics market accounted to US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027.

The automotive sector contributes significant share in the country’s imports and exports, with foreign trade being the essence of South African’s economy. This offers a prosperous opportunity for the contract logistics players to expand their presence in South Africa and also boost the prospects for South Africa contract logistics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South Africa Contract Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South Africa Contract Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

Ceva Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Imperial Logistics

Laser Group

Namlog

OneLogix Group

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South Africa Contract Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South Africa Contract Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the South Africa Contract Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South Africa Contract Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South Africa Contract Logistics market.

The swift growth of the manufacturing sector in South Africa to contribute to the contract logistics market growth

The manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from the Government of South Africa. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry. Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory which would drive the adoptions for contract based logistics. This factor would propel the growth of South Africa contract logistics market.

Technological integration pertaining to the supply chain drive the South Africa contract logistics market

The meteoric rise of on-demand delivery of products has propelled today’s businesses to shift from the conventional in-house logistic models to a more advanced and cost-efficient outsourced or contract based logistics model. Outsourcing the entire supply chain functionality to a more knowledgeable partner on the supply chain management arena reduces the complexities associated with the last mile deliveries. Some of the intangible benefits achieved through outsourcing logistics include cost savings, human capital savings, no lock-in of working capitals, and better access to customer networks. There would be a marked rise in the South Africa contract logistics market anticipating the positive impact of technological integrations.

