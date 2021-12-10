December 10, 2021

NSAIDs Market To, 2027 Size, Share, Growth and Key players are – Bayer, Novacap, Abbott, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Decision Databases presents our latest published report NSAIDs Market prospects 2021-2027, which identifies critical growth and profit-generating opportunities in the market. The growth CAGR analyzed by type, application, and region (country) in the global NSAIDs market survey makes it easy to identify profit centers and make informed decisions. The value chain analysis covered in the report explains the role of each participant and the process involved.  The industry drivers and restraint section of the report explains the market constraints and future scope.

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Till: 2027

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and product. These segments are studied in detail, incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country levels. The segment analysis is helpful in understanding the growth areas and potential opportunities of the market.

A special section is dedicated to the analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the NSAIDs market.  The impact is closely studied in terms of production, import, export, and supply.

The report covers the complete competitive landscape of the Worldwide NSAIDs market with company profiles of key players such as:

  • Bayer
  • Novacap
  • Abbott
  • Pfizer
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Cigna
  • Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
  • Perrigo Company
  • Kopran
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Reddy Pharmaceuticals
  • Verywell

NSAIDs Market Analysis by Type:

  • Aspirin
  • Ibuprofen
  • Naproxen
  • Nabumetone
  • Others

NSAIDs Market Analysis by Application:

  • Back Pain Treatment
  • Osteoarthritis Treatment
  • Other Disease Treatment

NSAIDs Market Analysis by Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

  •  What is the expected growth of the NSAIDs market between 2022 to 2027?
  • Which application and type segment holds the maximum share in the Global NSAIDs market?
  • Which regional NSAIDs market shows the highest growth CAGR between 2022 to 2027?
  • What are the opportunities and challenges currently faced by the NSAIDs market?
  • Who are the leading market players and what are their Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT)?
  • What business strategies are the competitors considering to stay in the NSAIDs market?

