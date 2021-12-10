December 10, 2021

Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Aquarium fish feed, or ornamental fish feed, is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pet fish kept in aquariums or ponds. Fish foods normally contain macro nutrients, trace elements and vitamins necessary to keep captive fish in good health. Global Ornamental Fish Feed key players include Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by Europe and China both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Processed food is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Goldfish, followed by Tropical Fish.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market In 2020, the global Ornamental Fish Feed market size was US$ 303.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 370.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. Global Ornamental Fish Feed Scope and Market Size Ornamental Fish Feed market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ornamental Fish Feed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ornamental Fish Feed market is segmented into Live Food Processed Food

Segment by Application, the Ornamental Fish Feed market is segmented into Goldfish Koi Tropical Fish Other

 

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ornamental Fish Feed Market Share Analysis Ornamental Fish Feed market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ornamental Fish Feed product introduction, recent developments, Ornamental Fish Feed sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Cichlid Wholesale Freedom Pet Supplies Pet$ave Kordon LLC Sun Pet LTD Masterpet Australia Pty Ltd Aquarium Alimentos Para Peixes Ltda. Sze Sun Aquarium and Pet Co. Ltd Gambol Walmart Carrefour Hualian Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ornamental Fish Feed Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Live Food
1.2.3 Processed Food
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Goldfish
1.3.3 Koi
1.3.4 Tropical Fish
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Ornamental Fish Feed Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Ornamental Fish Feed Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Ornamental Fish Feed by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Ornamental Fish Feed Manufacturers by Sales

