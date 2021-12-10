Electric Scooters Market will reach US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021, leading to expansion at a healthy 9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ (FMI) recent market survey forecasts sales of electric scooters to continue increasing between 2021 and 2031. As per the report, the market will reach US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021, leading to expansion at a healthy 9% CAGR .

Growing environmental concerns, coupled with demand for reduced costs of commute, easy commutation, and emission control are primary factors encouraging the adoption of electronic vehicles across the world. These factors also will enable the electric scooters sales to total US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021.

Growth forecasts remain positive for the market. While hindrances were likely amid COVID-19 induced restrictions, sales will recover at an impressive pace. FMI also forecasts the market to exhibit 5.5% year on year growth in 2021.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2705

Increasing government-backed subsidies and rising concerns regarding decarbonization will spur demand for electric scooters in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization, coupled with growing population across the globe is fueling sales of electric scooters.

Growth prospects remains positive for upcoming years, with leading manufacturers launching hybrid and technologically advanced models of electric scooters, catering to rising consumer demand. As per FMI, the top players in the market will account for 55% of sales in 2021.

Increasing efforts to curb carbon emissions and to reduce high congestion in roads in developing countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. are boosting adoption of three-wheeled electric scooters. Convenience, stability and easy mobility offered by electric scooters is augmenting adoption in university campuses and neighborhoods increasingly.

Additionally, in emerging economies, growing preference for two-wheeler and three-wheeled electric scooters is gaining immense traction. Easy accessibility, low-costs and increased navigational abilities offered by electric scooters will keep demand for electric scooters afloat in countries including China, India and Mexico.

“Rising concerns pertaining to carbon emission and rapid urbanization will spur demand for electric scooters through the assessment period. Government initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe will emerge as chief driving factor,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electric Scooters Market Analysis

Lithium-ion batteries will dominate the battery type segment throughout the forecast period.

Maxi electric scooter sales will witness high demand, owing to features such as stability and durability.

Based on technology, battery-equipped electric scooters will account for maximum sales in the market.

The U.S is anticipated to experience increasing demand for three-wheeled electric scooters in the upcoming years.

Sales outlook in the U.K. appears to be positive with increasing adoption in tourist mobility.

India will provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion to global players, owing to government subsidies prompting adoption of electric scooters.

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 8.7% of the market share.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2705

Competitive Landscape

Alta Motors, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, BMW Motorrad International, Cezeta, Energica Motor Company, Evoke Motorcycles, Hero Eco, Johammer e-mobility GmbH, KTM AG, Mahindra GenZe, Ninebot Limited, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, ReVolt Electric Motorbikes, Xiaomi, and Yamaha Motor Company Limited are among the top manufacturers of electric scooters, as profiled by FMI.

Top electric scooter manufactures are emphasizing research and development to incorporate technological advancements in electric scooters to establish themselves as prominent players in the market. Facility expansions and new vehicle launches will remain key strategies leveraged by manufacturers in the market. For instance:

In June 2021, Piaggio revealed technical specifications for its latest electric scooter known as ‘One’. The e-scooter will be launched in three variants, One, One+, and One Active, with a digital instrument panel and removable battery system.

In July 2021, Xiaomi launched new Ninebot C30 electric scooter in China for teenagers and young adults looking for affordable and light-weight vehicles for easy navigation in Chinese suburbs.

Electric scooters Market by Category

By Product Type:

Standard

Folding

Self-Balancing

Maxi

Three-Wheeled

By Battery Type:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-Based

By Technology:

Plug-In

Battery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Direct Purchase of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2705

Table Of Content

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview

Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.1.1. Installed Base By Region

3.1.2. Replacement Rate and Cost Tear Down Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.2.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.4. Market Overview

3.4.1. Value Chain

3.4.2. Profitability Margins

3.4.3. List of Active Participants

3.4.3.1. Component Suppliers

3.4.3.2. Manufacturers

3.4.3.3. Distributors / Retailers

Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunity

4.4. Trends

4.5. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

Key Points Covered in Electric Scooters Market Survey

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Electric Scooters Market and how to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Automotive Pump Market : The automotive pump market is expected to witness a significant growth in 2021, thanks to the implementation of various carbon emission norms across various countries. A study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on automotive pump market has forecast it to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years (2021-2031).

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market : According to Future Market Insight’s (FMI), the global aircraft cabin interior market is forecast to grow at 2.70% in 2021, overcoming the uncertainty about market recovery and performance during a global pandemic. FMI also predicts that the aircraft cabin interior market will exceed the overall market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of 2021.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Debashish Roy

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-scooters-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/electric-scooters-market