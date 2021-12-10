Briquetting Press Market: Regional Outlook and Dynamics Global Industry Analysis for 2018 – 2028

Briquetting press is a machine that uses massive pressure to squeeze feeding material into sticks or square blocks. It is also called a briquette machine or briquette maker. A briquetting press is utilized around the globe for its irreplaceable advantages such as better waste management, cost-effectiveness, metal chip recycling, and better handling of residual materials.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8856

A briquetting press is generally of three types- mechanical, screw, and hydraulic. A mechanical briquetting press is used more often in industries due to its higher performance, stability, and lower maintenance. It is used to create briquettes of different shapes and sizes using a stamping operation. Screw briquetting press creates molds of briquettes with the help of a screw rod and a sleeve. This type of briquetting press is less expansive and easy to operate. A hydraulic briquetting press uses hydraulic force to form briquettes. It is used when a limited number of briquettes are required with high quality.

Furthermore, different types of materials are used as feeding materials in briquetting presses such as metals, wood, paper, plastics, biomass, etc. Briquettes of different materials have different applications and are used for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Briquetting Press Market: Dynamics

A briquetting press is used to form briquettes from different types of materials. These are directly used in the boilers of sugar mills, paper mills, dyeing houses, leather and oil extraction plants, etc. They can also be used in furnaces & foundries for heating & melting metal, brick kilns, as well as for residential & commercial heating purposes. Biomass briquettes are an eco-friendly and renewable power source and are used as a fuel for many industrial purposes. The rising demand for briquettes from different end-use industries and sectors is projected to push the growth of the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Additionally, government regulations and support for the use of renewable energy sources and the advantages of biomass briquettes over other fuels are increasing the demand for biomass briquettes in various end-use industries. This factor is expected to significantly drive the biomass briquetting press market.

However, low maintenance and long life span of briquetting press lead to a low substitution rate. Additionally, hydraulic and screw briquetting presses require high maintenance and initial investment to set up a briquetting plant. This factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8856

Briquetting Press Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a prominent region in the briquetting press market owing to the increasing demand from manufacturing industries for metal briquetting presses and biomass briquettes. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to have significant growth in the briquetting press market due to government initiatives for the use of renewable energy sources in the region. The increasing government regulations related to waste management and renewable energy sources such as biomass briquettes, in Europe, are projected to create demand for new briquetting presses in the region over the forecast period.

North America is expected to have significant growth in the briquetting press market owing to the growing production and consumption of biomass briquettes and the increasing demand for metal briquetting presses in different manufacturing and metal processing industries. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are anticipated to have promising growth in the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Briquetting Press Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global briquetting press market are:

WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH

Metso Corporation

Ruf GmbH & Co. KG

Advance Hydra-Tech Pvt. Ltd.

MA.FER MACCHINE Srl

F. Nielsen

PRODECO S.r.l.

IMABE Iberica, S.A.

Jay Khodiyar Group

Ronak Agrotech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Radhe Industrial Corporation

SMS group GmbH

LEHRA FUEL TECH PVT LTD

Fote Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Briquetting Press Market Segments

Briquetting Press Market Dynamics

Briquetting Press Market Size

Briquetting Press Supply & Demand

Briquetting Press Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Briquetting Press Competition & Companies involved

Briquetting Press Technology

Briquetting Press Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia, & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.