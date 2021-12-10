Solar panel mounting structures: Market Drivers and Challenges for 2021 – 2031

Solar panel mounting structures are used to mount solar panels on the surfaces safely and protect the solar panel from damage. Solar panel mounting structures are placed in such a way that, a solar panel may get maximum inclination angle on the solar panel surface to absorb the maximum amount of energy from the sun. In general, a usual solar panel mounting structure comes with aluminum material.

Solar panel mounting structure plays important role in the efficient working of the solar system in rooftop as well as utility segment. They can be made for ground mounting, rooftops, sun tracker solutions, and carports, and others. In recent years, technological advancement has led to better and faster installation, high durability, and reduced cost of the solar mounting structure.

Also, the perfect choice of the solar mounting structure for the project is very essential to get high production, efficiency, and increased lifetime of the solar panels. Solar panel mounting structure must be fitted tightly, secured on the surface with high stability against the impacts such as snow, rain, hail, and wind.

They can be mounted on roofs, poles, or ground. Solar panel mounting structures are manufactured by the combination of fiber reinforcement with the resin matrix. They are formed with help of continuous process manufacturing the mounting structures with high resilience and strength. There are different structural profiles of solar mounting structures such as I-Beam, U channel, Angle, Rod, & Hand Rail.

In rooftop solar mounting structures wind loads are very less compared to an elevated solar panel mounting structure. With a roof-type solar mounting structure, a windshield can be provided which enables it to withstand loads more than 180 kmph.

Modular solar panel mounting structures can be installed by using only nuts and bolts. Ground solar panel mounting structures are commonly manufactured by using an easy manufacturing process. Fiberglass material used for ground solar panel mounting structure provides high strength to weight ratio with maximum durability and strength.

Solar panel mounting structures: Market Drivers and Challenges

Rapidly increasing demand for the solar panels market is correspondingly boosting the global solar panel mounting structure market. With increasing awareness of climate change and global warming, there are significant developments in renewable energy production.

Solar power generation is a low polluting power generation segment with minimal carbon emission compared to conventional energy sources such as petroleum, oil, and coal. These factors are creating growth avenues for the global solar panel mounting structure market.

The Initiatives to provide 100% energy through renewable energy by various countries across the globe are anticipated to create a surge in demand for solar panel mounting structures. With the evaluation of solar industries, key players of solar panel mounting structure are focused on the design and development of products to increase the optimized production and reduce the initial cost of the product.

Collaboration and merger activities have become the central strategy for the manufacturers to attain improved channel reach and corresponding growth in the global market shares. Offering customized mounting structures is an elementary strategy followed by the manufacturers to fulfill the customer requirements as per specific application.

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar panel mounting structures market

The global solar panel mounting structure market has witnessed a significant downfall in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. To control covid-19 spread, lockdowns had been implemented by governments across the world.

However, as unlock activities started across some countries then industries started production with safety measures. During Covid-19, transport regulations have impacted businesses across the globe. This impact is expected to put a significant dent in the growth rate of the global solar panel mounting structure.

The recent rollout of vaccines in some countries around the globe is expected to get over on spread of the covid-19 pandemic. With economic activities resuming across the globe, the solar panel mounting structure market is estimated to witness a sharp recovery.

Solar panel mounting structures: Regional Market Outlook

Europe and North America are expected to dominate the global solar panel mounting structure market in the forecast period, owing to shifting towards renewable energy at a primary level. The Asia Pacific is expected to have higher growth in other regions over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant investments for renewable energy generation by the governments in the countries from the region such as China, India, etc.

Further, Stringent environment regulation in the Europe region and implementation of Renewable Energy Investment Tax Credit (REITC) in the North America region, anticipate substantial growth in the global solar panel mounting structure market.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are expected to grow at a slow pace in the global solar panel mounting structure market. According to, Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) rapid increase in energy investment in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates is expected to boost the Middle East & Africa solar panel mounting structure market during the forecast period.

Solar panel mounting structures Market: Which trend/segment impact more

High-speed steel material is expected to hold a significant share in the global solar panel mounting structures market due to predominant sophisticated features over other material types. Roof-mounted structures with the advantage of space-saving are expected to grow at the highest growth rate and are expected to propel the growth of the solar panel mounting structures market.

Solar panel mounting structures Market: Analyst perspective

“Increasing prominence of solar power generation in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is expected to drive the solar panel mounting structures market. For start-up or new entry manufacturers’ solar panel mounting structures, the market is favorable to start with less risk. These cumulative benefits are creating new avenues for solar panel mounting structures market growth over the forecast period”

Solar panel mounting structures: Key Market Players

Major market participants in the global Solar panel mounting structures market identified across the value chain include:

Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co.,Ltd

Professional Solar Products

Ratan engineering Company

Hollaender Mfg. Co.

Mahindra Susten

Kern Solar Structures

Schletter Inc.

Esso Fab Tech Pvt Ltd

Mounting Solar-Kit Private Limited

Satec Envir Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

PROINSO

Nespro Renewable Energy Solutions

The Solar panel mounting structures research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Solar panel mounting structures market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Solar panel mounting structures research report provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Solar panel mounting structures report covers an exhaustive analysis on

Solar panel mounting structures Market Segments

Solar panel mounting structures Market Dynamics

Solar panel mounting structures Market Size

Solar panel mounting structures Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Solar panel mounting structures market

Competition & Companies involved in the Solar panel mounting structures market

Solar panel mounting structures Technology

Value Chain of market

Solar panel mounting structures regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The Solar panel mounting structures global report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The Solar panel mounting structures report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Solar panel mounting structures Report Highlights

Detailed overview of parent market of the market

Changing the market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Solar panel mounting structures market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Solar panel mounting structures

Solar panel mounting structures market competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Solar panel mounting structures: Market Segmentation

Product Type: Roof Mounted Structure Railed mounting Rail-less mounting Others

Ground Mounted Structure Foundation mount Ballasted footing mount Others

Top-of-pole Mounted Structure

Side-of-pole Mounted Structure

Tracking System Mounted Structure

Material: High Speed Steel

Cold Formed Steel

Aluminum

Galvanized Iron

Others

Thickness: 0.5 to 2 mm

2 to 3 mm

3 to 6 mm

Others