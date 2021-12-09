Organic Personal Care Products Market Outlook 2021: Hidden Trends and Growth Opportunities

Organic Personal Care Products Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Organic Personal Care Products Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited, Forest Essentials Private Limited, Jovees Herbal Care India Limited, Kama Ayurveda Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Honasa Consumer Private Limited, Juicy Chemistry Private Limited, Soulflower India Private Limited.

Market insights:

Exposure to high levels of air pollution, dust, excessive sunlight, and long hours in air-conditioned environments often causes skin and hair problems. Often, chemical-based personal care products, used to treat these problems, result in side effects like skin rashes, itchy scalp and other forms of irritation on skin, scalp and body. Therefore, the demand for organic personal care products has picked up. It is expected that the organic personal care products market in India will reach INR 146.14 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.81% during the 2019-2024 period.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

-Organic personal care products are devoid of preservatives like paraben and therefore have shorter shelf life than their conventional counterparts. Hence, Indian consumers prefer buying conventional personal care products of popular brands with greater shelf lives which would last long. This is a major challenge for the growth of the organic personal care products market in India.

-Products of major players in the market like Lotus Herbals, Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials and Jovees Herbals are on the expensive side. Also, start-ups entering the market offer luxury organic personal care products at premium price ranges. Indian consumers are mostly price-sensitive, and those belonging to the middle and low income group can hardly afford expensive organic products. Instead, they make use of homemade besan, haldi or neem pastes in their beauty and personal care regime. This in turn limits the sale of organic personal care products, impeding market growth.

