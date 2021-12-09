Pharmacy Retail Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027: Apollo Pharmacies, Medlife, MedPlus

Pharmacy Retail Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Pharmacy Retail Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apollo Pharmacies Limited, Emami Frank Ross Limited, Global Healthline Private Limited, Medlife, MedPlus Health Services Private Limited, Netmeds Marketplace Limited, Noble Medichem Pvt Ltd. (Noble Plus), RWL Healthworld Limited (Fortis Health World), Wellness Forever Pharmacy, 91Streets Media Technologies Private Limited (PharmEasy).

Market insights

The pharmacy retail market in India has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to favourable demographic factors and an epidemiological transition. In terms of revenue, the pharmacy retail market in India was valued at INR 996.68 Bn in 2016 and is projected to reach INR 2,330.20 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 10.08% during the 2019-2024 period. The market is majorly occupied by unorganized local players. However, the unorganized sector is anticipated to face intense competition from organized players and online retailers.

Market influencers:

Increased affordability, improved accessibility and epidemiological transition are expected to fuel the pharmacy retail market in India during the forecast period. The rise in per capita income and penetration of health insurance coverage has bolstered Indian consumers’ affordability. A significant increase in the number of Indians covered under health insurance has helped propel consumer spending on pharmaceuticals.

Emergence of online retailers

The e-pharmacy market in India has evolved from its nascent stage to a promising market with strong growth potential. The influx of investments and a rise in Internet subscribers have helped shape up the e-pharmacy market in the country. Online players like Netmeds, 1mg, PharmEasy and MedLife have recently emerged in the Indian pharmacy retail market. Along with core online players, various traditional offline companies have expanded their retail operations in the online platform to offer value-added services to customers.

