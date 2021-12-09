India Wine Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

India Wine is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the India Wine Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery., John Distilleries, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo plc, Indage Vintners, LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Accolade Wines, Vranken-Pommery Monopole, Constellation Brands Inc, United Breweries Ltd, Heritage Grape Winery, Grover Vineyards.

The Indian wine sector is led by the ‘still wine’ category in both value and volume terms. However, the sparkling wine category is expected to register the fastest value growth during 2018-2023. On-trade accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine products in the country. Glass is the only pack material used in the sector. Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery and John Distilleries are the leading players in the Indian wine sector.

What else is contained

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and other general retailers.

– Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.

Scope

– The Indian wine sector is expected to grow by value during 2018-2023

– Still wine is the largest category in both value and volume terms in the Indian wine sector

– Sparkling wine is expected to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023

– On-trade accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine products in the country

– Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa winery and John Distilleries are the leading players in the sector.

– Glass is the only pack material used in the Indian wine sector.

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

