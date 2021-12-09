Digital Camera Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 12,119.44 Million from 2021 to 2028

The digital camera market is expected to grow from US$ 8,290.25 million in 2021 to US$ 12,119.44 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021–2028.

The use of digital cameras has not just been limited to personal and professional photography, but has been extended across entertainment, media, and sports industries. The film industry is one of the largest and most lucrative categories in the global entertainment industry. For instance, China’s film industry is one of the world’s largest film industries, churning out revenue of about US$ 6.6 billion in 2016. This promising outlook of the film and entertainment industry is expected to drive the demand for digital cameras to achieve perfect shots and videos.

Leading Digital Camera Market Players:

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Leica Camera Ag

Nikon Corporation

Om Digital Solutions Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hasselblad

Ricoh Imaging Company, Ltd,

Sony Corporation

Digital Camera Market Insights

Technological Innovations Associated with Digital Cameras to Fuel Growth of Digital Camera Market

The framework of digital camera market is closely associated with emerging radical trends backed with innovative technological developments and robust advancements, such as HD and touch screen. Since a long time, the market has observed a higher demand for digital single-lens reflex camera and SLR camera market owing to growing consumer inclination toward advanced photography. However, the advancement of technology has resulted in creation of high-resolution cameras, which provides 12–20 megapixels.

Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the digital camera market is categorized into compact digital camera, bridge camera, DSLR camera, mirrorless camera, digital rangefinder camera, and line-scan camera. In 2020, the DSLR camera segment accounted for the largest share in the market.

The segments and sub-section of Digital Camera market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Type (Compact Digital Camera, Bridge Camera, DSLR Camera, Mirrorless Camera, Digital Rangefinder Camera, and Line-Scan Camera) and End User (Personal and Professional)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Digital Camera Market :

The coronavirus pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer electronics industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, shutdowns of production plants, etc., because of this pandemic. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.

