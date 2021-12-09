Broadcast Infrastructure Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach US$ 8,145.7 Million from 2020 to 2028

The broadcast infrastructure market was valued at US$ 4,499.6 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The paradigm shift of the broadcasting industry from analog to digital technology has introduced an advanced broadcast infrastructure, which is relatively complex. The broadcast industry is witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as internet protocol television (IPTV), web TV, high definition television (HDTV), and pay-per-view. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia.

Leading Broadcast Infrastructure Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast Technology

CS Computer Systems Ltd.

Dacast Inc.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley

Kaltura

Nevion

Ross Video Ltd

Zixi

Market Insights – Broadcast Infrastructure Market

Increasing Adoption of New Broadcast Technologies

With continuous improvement in digitalization and an increase in disposable income, the market is witnessing a high adoption rate of IPTV and HDTV. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. The broadband proliferation is increasing across APAC, owing to the on-demand consumer viewing. Moreover, subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix are gaining traction in Asia. Increased government spending on cloud-based infrastructure, cloud-based solutions and managed services, and hybrid networks is anticipated to boost the broadcast infrastructure market growth.

Component-Based Insights

Based on component, the broadcast infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The software segment held the largest market share in 2020.

The segments and sub-section of Broadcast Infrastructure market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Digital Broadcasting and Analog Broadcasting), and Application (OTT, Terrestrial, Satellite, IPTV, and Others)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Broadcast Infrastructure Market

In the COVID-19 pandemic huge number of individuals are working from home and spending more time online and boasting the shift to digital. This demand for digital resources is further stressing the systems of several software and platform organizations and hindering their capability to serve services with reliability and quality. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the players who are involved in delivering video content for the end users, owing to the shutdown of business and labor scarcity.

