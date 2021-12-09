NOR Flash Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$ 6,069.5 million from 2021 to 2028

The NOR Flash Market is projected to reach US$ 6,069.5 million by 2028 from US$ 2,361.9 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028.

NOR flash memory is an electronic nonvolatile computer memory storage medium that can be electrically deleted and reprogrammed. The growing demand for NOR flash in applications where individual bytes of data need to be written and read, and random access and execute-in-place access are required is boosting the market growth. NOR flash solutions have capacities in megabits and low gigabits range, which is their major feature. Further, high reliability and data integrity features have led to an increased customer base for NOR flash memory over the years.

Leading NOR Flash Market Players:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technologies, Inc.

Macronix International Co., Ltd

JSC

Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

GigaDevice

NOR Flash Market Insights

Increasing Need for Advanced Features Boosts NOR Flash Market Growth

The rapidly expanding technological developments, coupled with the humongous production of data, has critically increased the demand for flash memory solutions that are capable of handling large data efficiently. The NOR flash memory fits into almost every expectation of end user, as they deliver a better-read performance and operate faster than already existing memory technologies.

Application Based Market Insights

There is an increase in demand for NOR flash memory in many industrial applications, requiring more code and data storage. The demand for embedded, serial NOR flash memory is increasing with the device developers seeking high-density embedded memory solutions that can provide storage at the lowest available cost per gigabit.

The segments and sub-section of NOR Flash market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Type (Serial NOR Flash and Parallel NOR Flash), Density (Less than 250Mb, 250Mb-1Gb, and More than 1Gb), and Application (Industrial, Telecommunication, Networking, Automotive, Smart Grid Space, and Others)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on NOR Flash Market

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the economic growth of the manufacturing sector in most countries due to business shutdown and lockdown restrictions. Sales of products such as cars and electronics also declined for a few months in 2020. The shuttering of office premises, public places, schools, transportation, and other spaces also hampered the market growth. The semiconductors industry took a significant hit as dur to the lowering of demand for electronic components from the industrial sector.

Major Key Points of NOR Flash Market

NOR Flash Market Overview

NOR Flash Market Competition

NOR Flash Market, Revenue and Price Trend

NOR Flash Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in NOR Flash Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

