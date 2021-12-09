Leukapheresis is the treatment of Leukaemia to reduce WBC count in the patient’s body. Globally there is a significant increase in the incidence and prevalence of leukaemia, in 2019, as per the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), more than 61,000 patients were diagnosed with leukaemia.

The leukapheresis products market is expected to grow at a good pace due to the prevalence of the disease at a good CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031).

What is Driving Demand for Leukapheresis Products Market?

Major drivers of the Leukapheresis products market are an increased number of blood donations, increased initiatives by key players in the leukapheresis market’s field, and frequent advancement in medical technology and Research sciences. The Leukapheresis products market is expected to grow at an explosive CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

One of the best examples of demand drivers of sales of leukapheresis products is the production and excessive sales of “Leukopaks”, which are enriched with high concentrations of lymphocytes containing leukapheresis products.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Leukapheresis Products Market?

According to a detailed analysis, the pandemic should have a big positive impact on the leukapheresis market since a lot of clinical trials were done widely for COVID-19 vaccines. NIH is also conducting trials that have a requirement of leukapheresis for understanding the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on WBCs.

In the year 2021, it was observed that exponential growth was observed as per the factual statistics done by WHO, so there is a huge possibility that this market is going to face a big profit during the forecast period.

The US and Canada Leukapheresis Products Market Outlook

The largest share in the Leukapheresis product market is held by the North American region (the US and Canada), as a dominant percentage of market share is occupied by North American Leukapheresis market. An increase in neurological disorders and blood-related disorders like “Leukemia” which are already very incident and prevalent in this region makes these disorders the major drivers of the given leukapheresis market.

According to a press release, by 2027 Leukapheresis product market is to surpass the sales with the boom blast growth when compared to 2020. In 2020, the leukapheresis product market exhibited a beautifully high CAGR or would exhibit an even more rate of growth during the forecast period (2021-2031). Since the cost of Leukapheresis is very high it acts as a restraint on the Leukapheresis market in the end-user segment of hospitals and blood donation banks but the value of leukapheresis in the therapeutic and research sector is expected to gain pace.

Demand Outlook for Leukapheresis Products Europe market

The European region (majorly Germany, UK, Belgium, and Italy) occupy about a big chunk of the global leukapheresis market after the US and Canada combined which makes it the second-largest primary participant of the global market.

The European market of leukapheresis product is predicted to show a good percentage of CAGR as per the forecasted period of 2021-2028 since technological and medical advancements are not only helping the market growth but also there’s a growth of the markets which are linked to the leukapheresis products market due to which the revenue collection in the end-use industries like hospitals and apheresis units is pretty well.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Leukapheresis Products?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Leukapheresis products include

Haemonetics Corporation

Frost and Sullivan

Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

StemExpress, LLC

AllCells, LLC

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Hemacare Corporation

