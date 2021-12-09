According to the latest research by FMI, submucosal injections market is set to witness a 7.3% growth during the year 2021-2031. The global demand for submucosal injections is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The submucosal injections are required principally during the endoscopic mucosal resection techniques.

They are an indispensable part of endoscopic submucosal dissection. Thus the submucosal injections are expected to grow in value by commonly being used in the treatment of diseases such as cancers (esophageal, small intestine and gastric), polyps in the colon and Barrett’s esophagus. The most common submucosal agents are dextrose water, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, normal saline, hyaluronic acid, hydroxyethyl starch and Orise gel.

What is Driving Demand for Submucosal Injections?

The use of these injections thus accounts for the minimization of adverse effects and untangles polypectomy. The rise in the application of submucosal injections is attributed to the increasing cases of several cancer types and their use in surgeries for the helpful removal of cancer cells before their growth. The factor of this technique being less invasive allows greater adoption of submucosal injections.

Which Factors are Likely to Augment Growth of Submucosal Injection Adoption?

The augmentative factors which are expected to propel the development of submucosal injections are the increasing demand for endoscopic procedures, especially in the developed economies. Additionally, the rise in the number of patients with the intention of seeking treatment for early stage stomach cancer or premature cancer has also assisted with the increased growth and demand for submucosal injections.

Also, the introduction of new submucosal lifting agents such as, the development of Eleview by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., which is a ready-to-use and safe submucosal lifting agent, has led to advanced research and adoption of submucosal injections.

US and Canada Submucosal Injections Outlook

The submucosal injections value is likely to experience a lucrative growth in the region of North America. The countries US and Canada amount to the largest share in the submucosal injections application. According to the US National Cancer Institute, cancer incidence rate is 442.4 per 100,0000 men and women per year.

The increasing cases of several cancer types which include gastro, esophageal and colorectal cancers in these countries has accounted for the increase in demand of submucosal injections. Additionally, the demand is also gaining traction because of advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as favorable reimbursement policies in North America.

Europe Demand Outlook for Submucosal injections

The Europe submucosal injections sales is set to gain significant traction due to the increasing healthcare expenditure. The incidence rate of primarily esophageal cancer in the U.K. and Netherlands is highly standardized. The advancement of technology in terms of treatment of early stomach cancer, intestinal cancer and esophageal cancer is set to advance the European submucosal injections growth.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Submucosal injections?

The key manufacturers of the submucosal injections are

Bio Space Inc.

GI Supply Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Medtronic Plc.

Zeon Medical

Boston Scientific

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Sumitomo Bakelite Co.

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

