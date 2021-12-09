Urinary Bag Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2021-2031

According to a revised report published by Future Market Insight (FMI), the global urinary bag market was valued at US$ 1.74 Bn in 2021, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Urinary bags are primarily used to help in the collection of urine from the bladder, which is attached to the other end of a catheter. These are used by patients suffering from urinary incontinence, retention issues, or spinal cord injuries that made a urinary catheter necessary. Urinary bags are available in leg bag, belly bag, large capacity bag, and drainage bag variants.

Leg bags are small sized products designed to be worn under clothes. It is designed for active people with urinary incontinence problems. The product is worn around the waist. Availability in various designs to suit specific requirement of patients has been creating growth opportunities for the market.

Consolidation activities such as collaborations, partnerships, patent transfers, and increasing research and development activities, are distinctive trends influencing competition in the urinary bags market. The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and gynaecology surgeries is a major factor leading to an increase in the demand for urinary bags, globally.

Key Takeaways from Urinary Bag Market Study

Drainage bags are expected to hold dominance with a market share of more than 49% in 2021. Rising applications in hospitals among geriatrics and post-surgery patients will aid expansion of sales within this category.

Urinary bags with a 1000 ml capacity are expected to account for 33% the global market share by 2031.

Hospitals are expected to account for 38% of the market share in 2031 which can be broadly attributed to the higher footfall of patients they register on a daily basis.

The U.S. has emerged as a leading market, accounting for over 90% of sales registered in North America.

Germany is a leading market for urinary bags and is forecast to account for over 33% of sales in Europe in 2021.

The market in Japan is projected to emerge dominant East Asia, driven by the presence of a mature healthcare sector and easier access to new technologies.

Leading players in the moderately fragmented urinary bags market are focused on investments into research and development for product development objectives. In addition to portfolio expansion, manufacturers are also seeking to consolidate their position with strategic geographical expansion endeavours.

Some of the leading players in the urinary bags market include but are not limited to C.R. Bard Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, Moore Medical Llc., Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Arcus Medical Llc., Urocare, Covidien, Coloplast A/S, B. Braun, Romsons, Poly Medicure Limited, G.Surgiwear Ltd., Kiefel Medical, Jolfamar, UROMED, Wujiang Evergreen Ex/Im Co. Ltd., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited.

