Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market is expected to reach US$ 128.2 Million by 2031

Stereotactic planning software is an interactive software tool used in stereotactic planning applications of recording chamber placement and electrode trajectories. It combines basic trajectory planning to obtain arc settings with advanced planning capabilities that improve O.R. workflows, localization of functional areas, and deep brain stimulation (DBS). According to the recent Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global stereotactic planning software spending analysis is estimated to be US$ 252.6 Mn in 2021, with a market CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

The high prevalence of neurological disorders and small cell lung cancer is expected to boost the demand in the stereotactic planning software market. For instance, Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders are estimated to affect 2.75 million people in the United States. According to DALY’s, in the U.S., stroke accounts for 3.58 Mn people, Alzheimer’s disease for 2.55 Mn, and migraine for 2.4 Mn.

Furthermore, increasing investments in better treatment options involving precision and artificial intelligence in the software provide impetus to the market by increasing the overall adoption rate. Patients are inclined towards safer and better treatment facilities with minimal incision. Stereotactic planning software facilitates surgeons to plan stereotactic surgery efficiently.

However, the unprecedented impact of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has created a significant impact on the stereotactic planning software market due to a shortage of inpatient footfalls in hospitals and other centers.

Preference now is being given to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, thus halting product launches for stereotactic planning. Also, this has led to the postponement of the enrolment of the new participants is such studies. Now, with the availability and commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination, the research activities expected to resume in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market Study

Integrated stereotactic planning solutions are expected to grow 2x by 2031 as compared to 2021 owing to ease of use and higher adoption rates.

CT scans are projected to capture over 46% of the global market by 2031. This is attributed to inherent accuracy in identifying and localizing intracranial lesions.

North America is the largest revenue-generating region for stereotactic planning software, with the U.S. accounting for over 79% of the regional market.

The U.K. holds the lead in Europe, accounting for over 37% of the region through the end of 2031.

East Asia is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period with China accounting for over 62% of the market owing to the large subclinical patient pool of patients.

Some of the leading companies operating in the stereotactic planning software spending analysis market are focusing on collaborations and mergers and acquisitions for global expansion options with a focus on emerging economies. Thus, enhancing their market presence.

The key market players covered by FMI include Brainlab, Inc., Renishaw Inc., Inomed Inc., RaySearch Americas, Inc., Mevis Informática Médica, FHC, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Elekta Solutions AB, and SurgiFRONT Ltd.

