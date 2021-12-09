DTG Printing Machine Market Size to 2026 – Kornit, Brother, Epson, Aeoon, RICOH

The DTG Printing Machine Market research report categorizes the competitive spectrum of the industry in detail. It highlights the top key vendors operating in the market so as to understand the competitive landscape of the market. The report also mentions the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc. Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of DTG Printing Machine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global DTG Printing Machine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 139.8 million in 2020. Over the next five years the DTG Printing Machine market will register a 20.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 292.4 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DTG Printing Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Entry Level System

– High Throughput System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Garment Factory

– Garment Shop

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Kornit

– Brother

– Epson

– Aeoon

– RICOH

– OmniPrint

– M&R

