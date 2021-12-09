e-Discovery Market Segmentation and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2030

Future Market Insights release the 2020 version of global e-Discovery market report, according to which the market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, reaching a valuation of about US$ 21 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report on Global E-Discovery market . The study presents a detailed analysis on the historical data, current and future market scenario for the E-Discovery market. The global E-Discovery market report is projected to witness a positive growth over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of key growth drivers and trends that are likely to impact the market in upcoming years. With the adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the technology industry is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing competitive pressure and advanced digital transformation in the area of data analytics and artificial intelligence are likely to improve the growth outlook for the E-Discovery market in the upcoming decade.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1671

According to the FMI’s report, Changes in consumer behavior, robust product innovations, and expanding distribution networks continue to influence growth of the E-Discovery market. FMI’s analysts rely on unique research methods and comprehensive data study of the current and upcoming trends of the E-Discovery market report and gather data from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

The solutions offered by the e-Discovery vendors are expected to revolutionize the judicial system by changing the way law firms operate. With the rising electronically stored information (ESI) of a score of documents that are required for identification and proof submission in a legal enquiry, the market is projected to thrive. The clean method of storing stacks and stack of evidence with a promise of keeping them tamper-safe is expected to up the adoption of e-Discovery solutions and software between the forecast years of 2020-2030, says the report.

Introduction of e-Discovery processes has allowed end users to process metadata such as stamps, author, recipient information, file properties, and time-data, which was previously a cumbersome and erroneous task. This has reduced the spoilage of documents that are required for litigation in a legal case that may take years.

Today, e-discovery services and software are used for advisory, forensics, contract review, warehousing of corporate data, and federal needs. Its ability to make the documents indestructible has become its biggest asset, winning it a massive clientele over the years. Needless to say that the market is also being fueled by digitization in emerging economies but its ability to bring about operational efficiency on long-term basis has truly made documentation a manageable feat for judicial systems.

Key Takeaways of e-Discovery Market Study

The enterprises segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period inching closer to the government & regulatory agencies segment’s lion’s share of around 60% in 2019

The software segment is held a leading position with 55% market share in 2019. However, the services segment will increase 2.4x of the current market value over the forecast period

Asia Pacific poised to surge at a CAGR of 12% to create an incremental opportunity of around US$ 7.2 Bn during the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on e-Discovery Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 highlighted the need for businesses to adapt to the changing technological landscape and ensuring business continuity to remain relevant throughout the pandemic. This sentiment is expected to bring greater investments to in technology-based infrastructure across law firms, who are key end users of e-Discovery solutions. The influx of raw ESI during the time of social distancing will enable seamless collection, review, identification, and sharing. Uptake of cloud computing will enable continuity in operations and avert chances of delay, which are often seen in judicial systems.

Analysts predict that e-Discovery market will rise at a rate of 9% throughout the forecast period as end users realise its undiscovered benefits. Between the years of 2020 and 2033, the market is the cloud-based segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 15% and an increase of 1.4x its current market value.

Driving Growth through Innovation

Collaborations and partnerships will remain essential to the growth of the global e-Discovery market. Players are expected to focus on building their prowess to expand geographically. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft Corporation entered into a partnership with Epiq, a provider of legal services headquartered in the U.S. With this, Epiq launched its ‘Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams’, an information governance capability. This is the first ever application to identify, thread, collect, and connect the number of messages in Teams to speed up the process for eDiscovery.

Companies operating in the global e-Discovery market are expected to focus on developing tools that will genuinely work towards reducing costs and the risk of regulatory non-compliance. Ensuring absolute secrecy and keep the documents intact and safe from tampering will go a long way in making a remarkable difference in handling legal cases in the near future for these vendors.

More Valuable Insights on EDiscovery Market

FMI’s report on the e-Discovery market is segmented into four major sections which are Component (Software and Services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), end users (government & regulatory agencies, enterprises [SMEs, and large], and law firms) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the e-Discovery market.

Get An Exclusive Discount On This [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-1671

Key Questions Addressed in the E-Discovery Market Report

How will the E-Discovery market expand through 2031? Which are the major key growth drivers and opportunities driving the market growth? What are the recent technological developments in the E-Discovery market? What are key challenges and competition threats faced by E-Discovery market players? Which region is the most lucrative in the E-Discovery market?

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]