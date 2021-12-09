Thermal Printing Market booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR 7.1% during 2031

Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report on Global Thermal Printing market . The study presents a detailed analysis on the historical data, current and future market scenario for the Thermal Printing market. The global Thermal Printing market report is projected to witness a positive growth over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of key growth drivers and trends that are likely to impact the market in upcoming years. With the adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the technology industry is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing competitive pressure and advanced digital transformation in the area of data analytics and artificial intelligence are likely to improve the growth outlook for the Thermal Printing market in the upcoming decade.

According to the FMI’s report, Changes in consumer behavior, robust product innovations, and expanding distribution networks continue to influence growth of the Thermal Printing market. FMI’s analysts rely on unique research methods and comprehensive data study of the current and upcoming trends of the Thermal Printing market report and gather data from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

Demand for thermal printers has seen a significant growth over the past few years. Industries around the globe are increasingly adopting thermal printing solutions to optimize day-to-day operations, improve product identification & inventory, and prevent costly errors. The demand is especially high in the retail, transportation, and logistics industries. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), thermal printing market will surpass US$ 11.80 Bn in 2021, thanks to rapid expansion of the retail industry and high spending on improving industrial infrastructure.

The retail industry is the largest end user of thermal printing technology, it uses specialist point-of-sale POS printers designed for delivery of transaction receipts mostly to consumers. Receipt papers are direct thermal media in the lowest, but adequate, thermal grades. The industry uses both manned check-out and increasingly automated self-check-out systems. Thus, there are significant untapped growth opportunities for the thermal printing market across various geographies.

The global thermal printing market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 7.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways: Thermal Printing Market

Presence of a thriving retail sector will continue driving the U.S. market, enabling it to account for over 86% sales in North America

Increasing demand in healthcare, retail, and other industries will enable the U.K. market to register over 5% y-o-y growth in 2021

Germany and France are expected remain highly lucrative markets for thermal printing sales in Europe

Focus on digital transformation has been enabling sales in China, while Japan and South Korea remain lucrative markets within East Asia

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Thermal Printing Market

Businesses are facing the reality and adjusting the business model to account for the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. For ensuring the business continuity plans businesses are adopting advanced technologies and various solutions to run their business smoothly. The disruption caused in the global supply chain has forced companies to look at technologies, which allow for remote manufacturing capabilities without the need for investment in large areas, as such, printing. During the pandemic, many retailers tried to optimize their online sales processes using e-commerce platforms.

Thus the market experienced a drop in growth in 2020, however it is anticipated to gain back its momentum by 2021.

Who is Winning?

Top players in the thermal printing market hold a major portion of the market share. Moreover, various key players in the market strive to enter partnerships and collaborations with local and regional players in order to improve their geographic footprints.

In April 2019, STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. entered into a partnership with Kiosk Group, Inc., a provider of hardware and software solutions for kiosk headquartered in the U.S. According to the partnership, Kiosk Group supports the Star Micronics’ mPOP, TSP654II, TSP743II, TSP847II, and TSP143IIIU thermal printer models through Kiosk Pro Enterprise solution, which provides customers with an easy and reliable way to complete transactions with printed receipts.

Some of the key players in the thermal printing market are Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Development Company, Zebra Technologies Corp., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

More Valuable Insights on Thermal Printing Market

FMI’s report on the thermal printing market is segmented into five major sections – printer type (barcode printer, POS printer, kiosk & ticket printer, RFID printer, and card printer), printing technology (direct thermal, thermal transfer, and dye diffusion thermal transfer), format type (industrial, desktop, and mobile), industry (retail & wholesale, transportation & logistics, healthcare, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the thermal printing market.

