IT Software and Service Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2020

The market is expected to register a strong growth of 5.9% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 6,245.8 million by 2020. Both the IT software and services segments made considerable contribution to the overall growth of digital transformation market in the region. Increased e-government and e-banking initiatives by governments and banks are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for digital transformation software and services across Poland.

Also, introduction of new technologies for enterprise mobility and big data analytics by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP are expected to boost the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. The banking and telecom, media and entertainment sectors owe a significant contribution to Poland IT software and service market.

The Poland IT software and service market mainly represents two segments that includes software and services. In 2013, service segment dominated the Poland IT software & service market with more than 50% revenue share and is expected to lose its dominance to software segment by 2020. The software segment is further sub-segmented into infrastructure, application and other software. Among all the aforementioned sub-segments, infrastructure software accounted for the largest sub-segment, with 46.6% of the total Poland IT software market revenue share in 2013; and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. On the other hand, application software is anticipated to witness a fastest growth rate for the forecast period.

The service segment is further sub-segmented into outsourcing, implementation and consulting. Among all the aforementioned sub-segments, outsourcing service to dominate the market with more than 40% share of overall service segment, by 2020. However, consulting service is expected to be one of the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 1.2x the overall Poland IT service segment during the projected period.

By end use type, the Poland IT software and service market is segmented into banking, public sector, telecom, financial service and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utility, wholesale & distribution, transportation, and retail. BFSI, telecommunication, media and entertainment, and manufacturing sectors accounted for 60.5% of the overall Poland IT software and service market share in 2013. The growth is attributed to the acceptance of various technological platforms such as e-commerce, enterprise resource planning (ERP), business intelligence, and mobile banking solutions in the end use industries. Moreover, public sector is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6.0% during the forecast period.

Major participants in the Poland IT software & service market continue to focus on acquisitions and mergers, partnerships in order to increase their geographical presence and customer base. Key players in the Poland IT software and service market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, Asseco group, Software mind SA, Luxoft Holding, Inc., OEX business Services, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

