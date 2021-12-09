X-Band Radar Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026

X-band radars are vastly used in surveillance and navigation systems of borders, aircrafts, sea or coast. These radars also regulate air-traffic control system at airport and also control long-ranged defense surveillance and alarming systems. In a published report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global x-band radars market is expected to witness a robust growth throughout the forecast period, (2016–2026). In addition to, the report is estimated that the market will expand at a CAGR of 3.8% over the assessment period. Furthermore, the mobile x-band radar type segment is likely to witness an expansion of 4.1% CAGR and sea-based x-band radar type segment is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forthcoming period.

X-band radars are used in variety of operations such as air-traffic control at airports and long range surveillance and alarming systems for defence applications. X-band radars can be categorized into two categories; mobile x-band radar and sea-based x-band radar. Mobile x-band radar are generally deployed in the coastal areas and in aircrafts whereas sea-based x-band radar are mounted on a floating tower attached in the sea. X-band radars generally operates in the frequency range of 8 to 13 GHz. X-band radars are relatively more popular than other radars due to their military applications where airborne radars are significantly used.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-879

Key Segments with Dynamics of Global Market for X-Band Radar

The report has provided a thorough forecast on the segments of the global market for x-band Radar. There are three major segments, such as different types of x-band radars, various system components and regions, in the market with their further segments.

On the basis of different types of x-band radar, there are two sub-segments, such as sea-based x-band radar and mobile x-band radar. Mostly in aircrafts and coastal areas, the mobile x-band radars are installed. And, the sea x-band radars are fixed on a floating tower that is attached in the sea. Dual-polarization and doppler are the two main features of mobile x-band radar. With a mobile x-band radar, rain, polarization parameters and radial winds can be measured in coastal areas and aircraft. Besides, this radar is moveable to both coastal and border areas. On the contrary, the sea-based x-band radar is static to a particular place in semi-submersible position in the sea. Owing to the static feature of sea-based x-band radar, the market will face a challenge in the years to come.

The system component segment has further segmented into command & control system and communication system. Furthermore, it is expected that the command & control system segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% along with the largest market share during the forecast period. As per the strict instruction from government, 24/7 security and surveillance has become a compulsion due to identification of both internal and external crimes. As a result, this is fueling up the expansion of security and surveillance segment in the global market for x-band radar in the forthcoming years. Regardless, all the x-band radars don’t have the equal detection capacity and henceforth, the variation of target limits of x-band radars in detection is restraining the rapid development of global market for x-band radar.

On the basis of geography, there are six major regions, include Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, have strong implementation of x-band radars. Henceforth, the x-band radars market in these regions are growing rapidly. U.S and Canada are the two growing cities in North America that are expanding robustly in the approaching years. In addition, most of the radar manufacturers are from U.S., who provide the security & surveillance need to its government. Some of the countries, such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic, U.K. and Benelux in Western Europe, are expected to grow rapidly in the near future. Maximum share of revenue to the global x-band radar market are coming from both Western Europe and North America regions. Besides, Brazil and Mexico are the two major countries in Latin America that are likely to witness a progressive demand for x-band radars in the upcoming years. In addition, India, ASEAN, ANZ & China in APEJ, Africa & GCC in MEA, Poland & Russia in Eastern Europe and Japan are the other developing regions, where the demand for x-band radars are increasing robustly.

Key Players

Key players offering x-band radar and its system component include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab Group, Japan Radio Company Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Terma A/S, Detect Inc., Reutech Radar Systems, and ProSensing, Inc.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/x-band-radar-market/table-of-content

List of Tables

Table 01: Global X-Band Radar Market Region-wise Analysis & Forecast, by Mobile X-Band Radar, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 02: Global X-Band Radar Market Region-wise Analysis & Forecast, by Sea-Based, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 03: Global Command and Control System Market, by Region, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 04: Global X-Band Radar Market Region-wise Analysis & Forecast, by Communication System, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 05: Global X-Band Radar Market, by Region, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 06: North America X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 07: North America X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 08: North America X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 09: Latin America X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 10: Latin America X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 11: Latin America X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 12: APEJ X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 13: APEJ X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 14: APEJ X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 15: Japan X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 16: APEJ X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 17: Eastern Europe X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 18: Eastern Europe X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 19: Eastern Europe X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 20: Western Europe X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 21: Western Europe X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 22: Western Europe X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 23: MEA X-Band Radar Market, by Country, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 24: MEA X-Band Radar Market, by Type, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

Table 25: MEA X-Band Radar Market, by System Component, 2014–2026 (US$ Mn)

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]