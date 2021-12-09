Floral Flavour Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers

Surpassing global market revenues of US$ 850 Mn in 2019, sales of floral flavours will see momentous growth over the course of following years. During 2019 – 2027, global floral flavour market is poised for a CAGR of over 7%, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

The floral flavour market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. As per the data found by our analysts, the increasing proclivity of consumers towards purchasing clean-label goods is likely to lead to an uptick in the demand for the naturally-sourced ingredients that floral flavours are.

Consumers are showing an aversion towards artificial flavourings while resonating with colour-enhancing and flavour-inducing natural and organic floral flavour. As a result, the demand for these flavours is likely to grow during the forecast period. Owing to this demand, the focus of manufacturers is on the development of floral products that are free from chemicals as well as artificial flavourings.

Consumers are showing interest in unconventional and authentic flavours in their food and beverage products offering unique mouthfeel. The number of products containing floral flavours has increased multifold from 2015-2018, as they account for a sensorial effect and deliver novel and interesting taste experiences to consumers.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2809

Key Takeaways – Floral Flavour Market Study

Consumers seek products that have their roots in a pre-industrialized food system that is centered around whole, natural, and unrefined ingredients. Floral flavours match the growing consumer’s interests in authenticity of their products. Thus, floral flavours are witnessing a surge in demand.

In 2019, Firmenich SA, a privately-owned flavour and fragrance company, declared hibiscus as the Flavour of the Year, based on the increasing appeal of usage of hibiscus in food and drinks. Hibiscus is gaining traction in the flora flavour industry due to its appealing attributes, like the pleasant aroma coupled with a touch of tangy profile.

Besides, the hibiscus-based floral flavour is gaining popularity in applications such as beer, yogurt, chocolates, and tea, especially in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Denmark, with growth also taking place in Italy and Spain.

Beverages sector contributes more than half of the total floral flavour market share. Floral flavours are appearing in revitalizing, healthy product launches. Lavender, rose, jasmine, elderflower, and hibiscus flavours are witnessing significant demand, predominantly for use in soft drinks.

Frequent new launches in the alcoholic beverages category are progressively featuring floral flavours to gain greater consumer traction and achieve marketing differentiation.

Europe and North America will be significant in the global floral flavours market over the forecast period. The demand for floral flavours has especially impacted the European flavour industry.

Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier, authentic, and natural-tasting infused beverages, fusion drinks, and floral-infused RTD coffee. Thus, new entrants seeking to establish their position in the floral flavours market must focus their efforts on the beverage industry.

Botanicals Trending Floral Flavour Space

New floral flavours are emerging to witness increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. With an increasing assortment of floral flavoured mixers and edible flowers, food and beverage manufacturers are experimenting with amalgamation of floral flavours to eventually create unique recipes. The increase witnessed in manufacturers’ investments into floral flavours is indicative of the fact that the botanical flavour trend is here to stay in the long run.

Europe Remains Important Market for Investors

European markets are rapidly witnessing new product launches featuring infused floral flavours in vast products ranging from chocolates, snacks, yogurts, beverages, and many more. In the United Kingdom, Rowntree released fruit and flower-infused pastilles, whereas, in Germany, Alpro launched orange blossom-flavoured apricot soy yogurt. Fermè, an Italian fruit supplier company, launched vegan cheese with fermented cashews preparation, infused with flowers and herbs in the U.K.

Manufacturers Augmenting R&D Investments to Develop Application-specific Flavours

Key players operating in the flavour industry are investing more in research and development activities to upscale their floral flavour production capacity and to provide consumers with unique blends of floral flavours. Flavour manufacturers are strengthening their partnership with end-user industries to meet the growing demand for innovation in food and drink offerings.

In April 2016, Givaudan S.A., a leading flavour manufacturing company in Switzerland invested US$ 126Mn to open an innovation center in Switzerland.

In July 2016, Takasago International Corporation invested towards a new development center for flavours and fragrances in Mexico, to enhance its product portfolio and presence in Latin America.

View TOC Of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/floral-flavors-market/table-of-content

Know More About What the Report Covers

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global floral flavours market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the floral flavours market based on the raw material (hibiscus, lavender, neroli/orange flower, rose, elderflower, jasmine, cherry blossom, chamomile, and violette), end-use (food- dairy, bakery, confectionaries, snacks, fats and oils, and beverages- alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages), and product type (natural, organic, and artificial) across seven major regions.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]