December 9, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Utilities Market Report- Global Industry Analysis 2021-2026

2 min read
2 hours ago ganesh

The Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Utilities Market research report also enables us to understand the market’s competitive landscape and new product development, expansion, and acquisition. In addition, Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Utilities Market also provides information about leading market players, their mergers & acquisitions, market share, recent developments, etc.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4998894

According to RNR Information & Communication Technology (ICT) decision makers survey, the largest share of enterprise ICT budget in the utilities sector for 2020 was allocated to ‘production, procurement and operations’ business function, followed by ‘finance and accounting’ function.

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Utilities –
– Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
– Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2021
– Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2020 and 2021

Scope of this Report-
– The survey also reveals that the largest share of enterprise ICT budget in the utilities sector for 2020 was allocated to ‘internal costs.’

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Gain insights into Utilities enterprises ICT spending trends
– Gain insights into Utilities enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2021
– Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Utilities enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4998894

Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Survey Demographics
Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations – 2020
Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook – 2021
Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations – 2020 vs. 2021
Segment ICT Budget Allocations – 2020 vs. 2021
Future Outlook – Enterprise Technology Priorities
Appendix

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Global Automotive Engine Control Modules Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel, Forecast 2021-2027

7 seconds ago reporthive
4 min read

Report on Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel, Forecast 2021-2027

1 min ago reporthive
3 min read

Conductive Plastic Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application, Status and Forecast 2028

2 mins ago theinsightpartners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

Global Automotive Engine Control Modules Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel, Forecast 2021-2027

7 seconds ago reporthive
4 min read

3D Wallpaper Industry Global Market Research and Analysis 2021-2027 by Types (Vinyl-based Wallpaper, Non-woven Wallpaper, Pure Paper Type Wallpaper, Fiber Type Wallpaper, Others) by Applications (Entertainment Places, Office, Household, Others)

26 seconds ago IMR News
4 min read

3-Chloropropene Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecasts Report till 2027 by Types (Above 99.9%, 99.8%~99.9%, 99.5%~99.8%) by Applications (Home Appliance, Coating, Others)

27 seconds ago IMR News
4 min read

3D Printed Drugs Market Present Scenario and Growth Analysis till 2027 by Types (Spritam, Others) by Applications (Children, Elderly, Others)

28 seconds ago IMR News