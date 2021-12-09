Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Pet Travel Services Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Pet Travel Services market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

A pet travel service is a service provided where the company takes care of the transportation of the pet. They also include various other services including taking the pet to a healthcare checkup etc. When a pet is adopted, the pet owner’s obligations increase, and whatever the pet owner considers necessary for their personal comfort, they also desire for their pets. This is a big reason why they are willing to spend more on luxuries and activities such as travelling, grooming, and many others in order to provide for the well-being of their pets. Millennials, who make up the majority of pet owners, believe that pets should be treated the same as little children, and for many of them, summers mean kicking back and relaxing on vacation while pampering their dogs. This is one of the main causes fueling the global demand for pet travel services. With the rise in the number of pet travellers, pet travel services have become an important element of the travel industry and make a significant contribution. The number of people travelling with their pets is increasing, which means there are more prospects for pet hotels.

Type (Domestic Travel, International Travel), Application (Mover, Traveler, Grooming, Bedding, Other), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish and Reptiles, Birds, Horses, Others), Booking Type (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Increase in the Number Travellers Across the world

Market Drivers:

Increased Number of Pet Owners

Changing Lifestyle of People

Challenges:

Various Regulations on Air Pet Travels

Opportunities:

for Pet Hotels are Growing with the Increase in the Number of Travellers with their Pets

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Pet Travel Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pet Travel Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pet Travel Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pet Travel Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pet Travel Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pet Travel Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Pet Travel Services market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Pet Travel Services various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Pet Travel Services.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

