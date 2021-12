External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players: ATLASense Biomed Ltd, Barron Associates

The External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market research study also examines the global and regional breakdown of the industry, its features, market shares, policies, and patterns, and the constantly changing global market environment. External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market research summary also incorporates the overview of the primary industry’s trend and the world market’s estimated value and volume depending upon regional evaluation. Moreover, the business offerings mentioned in External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market report represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report provides comprehensive information about the External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

External remote patient monitoring devices retrieves the data from the external measurement device (like glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales, ECG) and transmit it, through a wireless system to a monitoring station or a physician’s office for further analysis and interpretation.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices under development

– External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report reviews the major players involved in the development of External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy this Report-

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

List of Tables

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Pipeline Products by Territory

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Ongoing Clinical Trials

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Active4D Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Sensor Device – Product Status

Wearable Sensor Device – Product Description

ActiveCare Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

ActiveOne+ – Product Status

ActiveOne+ – Product Description

Agali Technologies, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

VigilCare – Product Status

VigilCare – Product Description

AirStrip Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Airstrip mHealth Remote Care Information System – Product Status

Airstrip mHealth Remote Care Information System – Product Description

ALR Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Health-e-Connect System – Blood Pressure Meter – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Blood Pressure Meter – Product Description

Health-e-Connect System – Body Composition Monitor – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Body Composition Monitor – Product Description

Health-e-Connect System – Electrocardiogram – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Electrocardiogram – Product Description

Health-e-Connect System – Peak Flow Meter – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Peak Flow Meter – Product Description

Health-e-Connect System – Pulse Oximeter – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Pulse Oximeter – Product Description

Health-e-Connect System – Respiratory Health Management – Product Status

Health-e-Connect System – Respiratory Health Management – Product Description

Apogee Technology Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

IntellaPAL – Product Status

IntellaPAL – Product Description

Apple Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Apple Watch – Glucose Monitoring – Product Status

Apple Watch – Glucose Monitoring – Product Description

ARC Devices Ltd. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

MedTemp RPM – Product Status

MedTemp RPM – Product Description

Aseptika Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

BuddyWOTCH – Product Status

BuddyWOTCH – Product Description

Aster Labs Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Activlink Insole – Product Status

Activlink Insole – Product Description

Aster Labs Inc – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Activlink Insole – Accurate WiFi-based Localization of Dementia Patients for Caregiver Support: Phase II

ATLASense Biomed Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

PolyMonitor – Product Status

PolyMonitor – Product Description

Barron Associates, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

FallCall System – Product Status

FallCall System – Product Description

TELEHOME System – Product Status

TELEHOME System – Product Description

BioSensics LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

HDWear – Product Status

HDWear – Product Description

Wrist-Worn Sensor – Product Status

Wrist-Worn Sensor – Product Description

BioSensics LLC – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wrist-Worn Sensor – Wrist-worn Sensors for Tele-rehabilitation of the Hemiparetic Upper Extremity: A Feasibility Study

Biotricity Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Sleep Apnea Device – Product Status

Sleep Apnea Device – Product Description

Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

BTT Wireless Device – Product Status

BTT Wireless Device – Product Description

BrightOutcome Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

SymptomCareAnywhere (SCA) System – Product Status

SymptomCareAnywhere (SCA) System – Product Description

CardieX Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

PPG Sensor – Product Status

PPG Sensor – Product Description

Chronolife Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

KeeSense – Product Status

KeeSense – Product Description

KeeSense – Joint Diseases – Product Status

KeeSense – Joint Diseases – Product Description

Cnoga Medical Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Smart Wearable Capsule – Product Status

Smart Wearable Capsule – Product Description

Consensus Orthopedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

TracPatch ACL – Product Status

TracPatch ACL – Product Description

TracPatch Hip – Product Status

TracPatch Hip – Product Description

TracPatch Shoulder – Product Status

TracPatch Shoulder – Product Description

TracPatch Spine – Product Status

TracPatch Spine – Product Description

CorTronix Biomedical Advancement Technologies Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

CorTab Medical Telemetry System – Product Status

CorTab Medical Telemetry System – Product Description

Curasis LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Tele-EaT Sensor – Product Status

Tele-EaT Sensor – Product Description

Curasis LLC – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Tele-EaT Sensor – Development and Validation of Mechanically Compliant Wearable Monitoring Systems for Swallowing Function and Disorders

Deep Breeze Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

[email protected] – Product Status

[email protected] – Product Description

Eccrine Systems Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Non-Invasive Sweat Sensor – Product Status

Non-Invasive Sweat Sensor – Product Description

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Cognitive Status – Product Status

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Cognitive Status – Product Description

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Depression – Product Status

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Depression – Product Description

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Infection – Product Status

Non-Invasive Wearable Device – Infection – Product Description

Epicore Biosystems Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Sweat Sensor – Product Status

Sweat Sensor – Product Description

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Medical Kiosk – Product Status

Medical Kiosk – Product Description

Grey Innovation Pty Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Osmetric – Product Status

Osmetric – Product Description

Guide Analytics Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Ankle Bracelet Monitor – Product Status

Ankle Bracelet Monitor – Product Description

Hydrostasis Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Hydration Monitoring System – Product Status

Wearable Hydration Monitoring System – Product Description

iBeat Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

iBeat Heart Watch – Product Status

iBeat Heart Watch – Product Description

Ibridge Medical, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

iBridge Device – Product Status

iBridge Device – Product Description

Inspire Living, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Inspire Monitor – Product Status

Inspire Monitor – Product Description

Itamar Medical Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wrist-Worn Device – Sleep Apnea – Product Status

Wrist-Worn Device – Sleep Apnea – Product Description

JointMetrix Medical, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Joint Monitoring System – Product Status

Joint Monitoring System – Product Description

Kimberly-Clark Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Heat Stress Sensor – Product Status

Heat Stress Sensor – Product Description

KYOCERA Medical Corp (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wireless Headset – Product Status

Wireless Headset – Product Description

Lifelong Technologies, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Step Activity Monitor – Product Status

Step Activity Monitor – Product Description

MC10 Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

NIMBLE Patch – Parkinson’s Disease – Product Status

NIMBLE Patch – Parkinson’s Disease – Product Description

Michigan State University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Sensor – Product Status

Wearable Sensor – Product Description

Montana State University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Non-Contact Physiological Monitoring System – Product Status

Non-Contact Physiological Monitoring System – Product Description

National University of Singapore Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wireless Vital Signs Patch – Product Status

Wireless Vital Signs Patch – Product Description

Neuro Event Labs Oy Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Nelli – Product Status

Nelli – Product Description

Neuro Event Labs Oy – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Nelli – A Study of Detection of Paroxysmal Events Utilizing Computer Vision and Machine Learning

Northwestern University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Device – Stroke Rehabilitation – Product Status

Wearable Device – Stroke Rehabilitation – Product Description

OBS Medical Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Help4Mood System – Product Status

Help4Mood System – Product Description

Panasonic Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Remote Sensing System – Product Status

Remote Sensing System – Product Description

PerGenix LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

PerGenix System – Product Status

PerGenix System – Product Description

Philips Healthcare Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Minicare H-2000 – Product Status

Minicare H-2000 – Product Description

Wearable Monitoring Device – COPD – Product Status

Wearable Monitoring Device – COPD – Product Description

Polytechnic University of Catalonia Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Cardio-Respiratory Monitoring Device – Product Status

Cardio-Respiratory Monitoring Device – Product Description

REMPARK Gait Guidance System – Product Status

REMPARK Gait Guidance System – Product Description

Profusa Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Lumee Oxygen Sensing System – Product Status

Lumee Oxygen Sensing System – Product Description

Profusa Inc – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Lumee Oxygen Sensing System – A Study to Explore the Use of Lumee Oxygen Platform in CLTI Patients and to Characterize Its Diagnostic Value: OMNIA

Lumee Oxygen Sensing System – Effectiveness of Measuring Local Tissue Oxygen in Response to Induced Hemodynamic Changes with the Profusa’s Wireless Lumee Oxygen Platform in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Rethink Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

CorBand – Product Status

CorBand – Product Description

Rowan University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Non-Invasive Wearable Sensor – Product Status

Non-Invasive Wearable Sensor – Product Description

Sensaris Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

SensPack – Product Status

SensPack – Product Description

Sensogo Ltd. (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

SensoGo System – Product Status

SensoGo System – Product Description

Seoul National University Hospital Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Heart Rate Monitoring Device – Product Status

Wearable Heart Rate Monitoring Device – Product Description

Sister Kenny Research Center Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

3-WAM – Product Status

3-WAM – Product Description

SomnoPatch Home Sleep Lab Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

SomnoPatch – Product Status

SomnoPatch – Product Description

SPO Global Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

SPO Sports Watch – Product Status

SPO Sports Watch – Product Description

University of California Berkeley Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Sweat Sensor – Product Status

Wearable Sweat Sensor – Product Description

University of California Los Angeles Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Sleep Monitoring System – Product Status

Sleep Monitoring System – Product Description

Wireless Remote Sensing Device – Product Status

Wireless Remote Sensing Device – Product Description

University of Colorado Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Activity Monitor – Product Status

Activity Monitor – Product Description

University of Illinois at Chicago Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Physical Activity Monitoring Device – Product Status

Physical Activity Monitoring Device – Product Description

University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Pediatric Motion Detection Device – Product Status

Pediatric Motion Detection Device – Product Description

University of Missouri Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Motion Tracker – Product Status

Motion Tracker – Product Description

University of New Mexico Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wireless Medication Monitor – Product Status

Wireless Medication Monitor – Product Description

University of Toronto Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Telemonitoring System – Product Status

Telemonitoring System – Product Description

University of Utah Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wearable Sensor Patch – Heart Failure Prediction – Product Status

Wearable Sensor Patch – Heart Failure Prediction – Product Description

Vitls Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Vitls Platform – Respiration Rate – Product Status

Vitls Platform – Respiration Rate – Product Description

Vitls Platform – SpO2 – Product Status

Vitls Platform – SpO2 – Product Description

Vivonics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Aware – Product Status

Aware – Product Description

Waldo Health Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Waldo Telecardiology System – Product Status

Waldo Telecardiology System – Product Description

Wave Technology Group, Inc. (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Wave EEG Monitor – Product Status

Wave EEG Monitor – Product Description

Xhale Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Assurance PCA Guardian – Product Status

Assurance PCA Guardian – Product Description

Glossary