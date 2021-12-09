December 9, 2021

Robotics in Medical Devices Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The Robotics in Medical Devices Market research report also enables us to understand the market’s competitive landscape and new product development, expansion, and acquisition. In addition, Robotics in Medical Devices Market also provides information about leading market players, their mergers & acquisitions, market share, recent developments, etc.

Robotics has a long history, but only recently have conditions aligned to unlock its full potential. Those conditions are technological, economic, and demographic. Medical robotics is a fast-growing field in the medical device industry. The surgical robotics segment is leading the market. The surgical robotics market can be segmented into capital equipment and consumable accessories. The robotic surgical system market is driven by the demands of high-volume procedures. Based on procedure types, the surgical robotics market can be broadly divided into three primary sub-segments: general surgery robotics, orthopedic robotics, and neurosurgery robotics. The number of surgeries performed using surgical robotics is rapidly growing. COVID-19 had a negative impact on the number of robotic surgical procedures due to the cancellation of elective surgeries in Q2 2020. The negative impact of COVID-19 on robotic surgery was offset by organic growth.

Scope of this Report-
– This is a single theme report providing in-house analyst expertise of robotic uses in the medical device industry.
– It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into four categories: technology trends, medical device trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
– It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for medical robots revenues to 2030.
– It contains details of M&A deals driven by the robotics theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of robotics.
– The detailed value chain shows comprises four core segments: hardware components, software components, robot manufacturing, and robotics as a service. Leading and challenging vendors are identified for sub-categories across all four segments.

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of robotics by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the medical device industry.
– Stay up to date on the industrys major players and where they sit in the value chain.
– Identify emerging industry trends in robotics to gain a competitive advantage.

Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Players
Technology Briefing
Trends
Industry Analysis
Value Chain
Companies
Sector Scorecard
Glossary
Our Thematic Research Methodology

