Pharmaceutical Drug Development Sector Scorecard Report- How Our Pharma Scores Are Generated

AI was one of the most dynamic technology themes for pharma in 2021, with companies forging additional strategic partnerships with AI vendors, particularly in drug development, as well as participating in funding rounds for AI start-ups. Several big pharma companies saw their AI scores increase from 4 to 5, including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson (J&J), mainly due to additional strategic partnerships and funding activity with AI vendors. BMS also announced in August 2021 that it had secured a license to an immune-modulating drug candidate created by Exscientia.

Other areas of drug development that had significant activity in 2021 include immuno-oncology and genomics, highlighting that despite the pressures that COVID-19 placed on the pharma industry, companies are still investing in innovative areas of R&D. There were several mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in immuno-oncology and genomics in 2021, including the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics and TeneoBio by Amgen, and Translate Bio by Sanofi.

Microbiome-related activity by big pharma has been relatively quiet in recent years, but Takeda announced in August 2021 that it was to progress a new candidate into Phase I trials in 2022. One of the most important score decreases was for Astellas in regenerative medicine, following the death of a trial participant for its gene therapy AT132. Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrows leaders rather than todays incumbents, based on their competitive position in the 10 most important themes impacting the landscape.

– RNR Drug Development Thematic Scorecard report provides a top-down, comprehensive future outlook for key players in the drug development sector over the next two to four years.

– These themes are Virtual Care, Rare Disease, Orphan Designated Drugs, Strategic Alliances, Real-world Evidence, AI, ESG, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Blockchain.

– The scorecard includes 54 companies from across the industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, biosimilar and generic manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and contract research organizations (CROs).

– The methodology contains detailed information on what data sources were used to generate the thematic scores for each company.

