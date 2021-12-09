Sweden Cards and Payments Market Report-by Key Segments, Growth Size, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Sweden Cards and Payments Market research study also examines the global and regional breakdown of the industry, its features, market shares, policies, and patterns, and the constantly changing global market environment. Sweden Cards and Payments Market research summary also incorporates the overview of the primary industry’s trend and the world market’s estimated value and volume depending upon regional evaluation. Moreover, Sweden Cards and Payments Market business offerings mentioned in the report represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Sweden Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Swedish cards and payments industry.

Sweden Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

Sweden Cards and Payments Market Report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Sweden Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Swedish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Swedish cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Swedish consumers are increasingly opting for electronic payment solutions instead of cash. To further complement this shift, the central bank is exploring the feasibility of having the country move to a digital currency. The central bank created a detailed action plan for the development of a digital currency system in September 2017. In February 2020, Riksbank and started a pilot project to develop the digital currency e-Krona. The currency will be based on blockchain technology and would be a government-guaranteed method of payment without credit risk, available to the general public in digital form. To explore the adoption of the digital currency for payments, in December 2020 the central bank started a review that is expected to be completed in November 2022. The review aims to assess if the digital currency can work as a complement to cash, as well as how it can be used by the general public.

– To compete with traditional banks in Sweden, digital banks are offering innovative products. In December 2020, Swedish challenger bank Rocket partnered with augmented identity solutions provider IDEMIA to announce the launch of biometric F.CODE debit cards. The card features fingerprint sensors, enabling card holders to make payments using fingerprint authentication. The card is expected to be launched in mid-2021. Apart from Rocket, digital bank Lunar offers virtual cards for payments with enhanced security. Users can generate a virtual Visa Black debit card using the Lunar bank app and add the card to Google Pay for instant payments.

– The growing ecommerce market is encouraging companies to launch online shops in Sweden. In October 2020, Amazon launched its first Nordic online store in Sweden. In May 2020, variety store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen and bodybuilding equipment retailer Eleiko launched their online stores in Sweden.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Swedish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Swedish cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Swedish cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Sweden.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Swedish cards and payments industry.

