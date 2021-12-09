December 9, 2021

Laser Annealing Equipment Market 2021 -Mitsui Group(JSW), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, Applied Materials

Laser Annealing Equipment Market report consists of market analysis by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer. The report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. A world-class Laser Annealing Equipment Market report showcases all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Laser Annealing Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Laser Annealing Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 622.1 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Laser Annealing Equipment market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 741 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Laser Annealing Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Power Laser Annealing Equipment
– IC Front-end Laser Annealing Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Power Semiconductor
– Advanced Process Chip

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Mitsui Group(JSW)
– Sumitomo Heavy Industries
– SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions
– Applied Materials
– Veeco
– Hitachi
– YAC BEAM
– EO Technics
– Beijing U-PRECISION Tech
– Hans DSI
– Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment
– Chengdu Laipu Technology

