Warner Media, LLC (United States),Marvel Worldwide Inc. (United States),Toei Company, Ltd. (Japan),Mirage Studios (United States),Image Comics (United States),Dark Horse Comics (United States),Charlton Comics (United States),Fawcett Publications (United States),Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd. (Japan),Shueisha Inc. (Japan),Kodansha Ltd. (Japan),IDW Publishing (United States),Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan)

A comic book which is also commonly known as a comic magazine is a form of publication that comprises of the comicâ€™s art in the form of a sequential juxtaposed panel which signifies individual scenes. The panels are most often complemented by the descriptive writing style and narration, generally, the dialog that is enclosed in the word balloons is a symbolic form of the comics art. Japan is said to be the largest market for comic books. By 1995, the manga market in Japan was esteemed to be at an approximate value of USD 6 to USD 7 billion having annual sales of 1.9 billion. The greatest comic book publisher in the United States is the manga distributor Viz Media, which is followed by the DC Comics and further by the Marvel Comics. Apart from Japan, the major comic book market is said to be in France, wherein the Franco-Belgian comics and the Japanese manga represents a total of an approximation of 40% of the market, that is further followed by the American comics having an approximate of 10% of the market share.

Type (Science Fiction, Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Horror, Humor, Romance, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channels (Online, Book Stores, Wholesalers, Others), End-User (Kids, Adults), Age Group (3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Kids Friendly Non-Fiction Comic Books

Increase in the Demand for the Comics Books Having Hands-on Activities

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness of early learning is driving the market. With the increasing usage of mobile devices and internet services that are providing an ease of accessibility to the comic books online. Also, the growing inclination of the people towards the online reading platforms is contributing towards the increasing awareness among individuals.

Challenges:

Prolonged Reading may Cause Eye Strain

Availability of Substitute Products

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of E-Books and Personalized Comic Books

Government Initiatives for Reading and Improving Vocabulary are Boosting the Market Growth

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Comic Book market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Comic Book various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Comic Book.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

