December 9, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market 2021 – Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System, Takatori Corporation

The Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market research report provides market forecast information, considering the history of the industry, the future of the industry with respect to what situation it may face, it will grow or it will fail. Inputs of various industry experts, required for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to structure this finest Teleradiology Software market research report. A team of innovative analysts, enthusiastic forecasters, knowledgeable researchers, and experienced industry experts work meticulously, 24*7 to structure this most excellent market report.The Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market research report categorizes the competitive spectrum of the industry in detail. It highlights the top key vendors operating in the market so as to understand the competitive landscape of the market. The report also mentions the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc. Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 94 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 127.3 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Fully-automatic Wafer Mounter
– Semi-automatic Wafer Mounter
– Manual Wafer Mounter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– 12 Inch Wafer
– 6 & 8 Inch Wafer

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Nitto Denko
– LINTEC Corporation
– Teikoku Taping System
– Takatori Corporation
– Dynatech Co., Ltd
– NTEC
– DISCO Corporation
– Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)
– Shanghai Haizhan
– Powatec
– CUON Solution
– Ultron Systems Inc
– NPMT (NDS)
– Jiangsu Jcxj
– Technovision
– AE Advanced Engineering
– Heyan Technology
– Waftech Sdn. Bhd.
– Semiconductor Equipment Corporation
– TOYO ADTEC INC

