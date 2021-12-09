Social Business Intelligence Market Potential Growth, Size, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2031

According to FMI, the global social business intelligence solutions market worldwide is estimated to be worth US$ 17 Bn by 2017 end, vis-à-vis revenue from worldwide deployment. Rising at a CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2026, the market and is predicted to reach a valuation of US$29 Bn by the end of 2026.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Logi Analytics, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Alteryx Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., and Tableaue Software, Inc., notes Future Market Insights (FMI). A number of these players are focusing on big data applications emerging from various end-use industries, notably healthcare to consolidate their shares. They are exploring prospects in the development of social media tools and software. Several companies in the market are substantially investment in research and development aimed at wearable technologies based on social business intelligence to gain a competitive edge over others.

The various end-use verticals for the social business intelligence market are BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, travel and tourism, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and government. Of these, the BFSI sector is the leading segment as it held a major market share of 20.2% of all the verticals in 2016. The segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period. However, the travel and tourism segment is anticipated to rise at higher year-over-year growth from 2017 to 2026.

Rising Ubiquity of Social Media to Bolster Demand

The growing demand for big data analytics tools for the analysis of social media, coupled with the rising ubiquity of social networks world over, is a key factor driving the market. The pressing need for next-generation analytical data generation technologies and management systems across modern enterprises is a primary factor driving the market in various regions. The robustly rising popularity of social media among product and customer service teams, largely on account of benefits that percolate beyond marketing and promotion, is a key trend accentuating the market. The growing demand for various big data tools such as Hadoop in managing vast sets of unstructured data emanating from online and social media sites and CRM conversations is a notable trend catalyzing the demand for social business intelligence tools. This is motivated by the intensifying needs to garner data-driven insights into customer taste and preference across enterprises.

The pressing need for gaining customer insights in real-time for accelerating time-to-market is a key aspect of a fast-growing modern enterprise, necessitating the demand for social business intelligence tools. The rising adoption of cloud-based technologies and services will expectedly create exciting opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Data Security Major Concerns, Advanced Enterprise Data Operating Systems to Open up Exciting Avenues

The concern of privacy of data and their enterprise security are key factors likely to hamper the demand for social business intelligence to an extent. Nevertheless, the marked shift of enterprises workloads from on-premise to cloud is expected to allay these mounting concerns, thereby bolstering the demand for social business intelligence. In addition, the advent of advanced enterprise data operating systems has led players overcome the constraints associated with traditional database systems, notably SQL servers.

The growing popularity of Hadoop for building large-scale database has enabled enterprises manage large operational requirements. This is a welcome trend in the global social business intelligence market. Furthermore, the introduction of YARN and MapReduce has substantially expanded the capabilities of Hadoop, thereby creating lucrative avenues for market players.

The study presented here is based on a report by Future Market Insights (FMI) titled, “Social Business Intelligence Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.”

The global social business intelligence market is segmented based on:

Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud-Based

Size Of Enterprise Small Enterprise Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Vertical BFSI Healthcare & Life Sciences Consumer Goods & Retail Travel & Tourism IT & Telecommunication Media & Entertainment Government Others

Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China ASEAN India New Zealand & Australia Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



