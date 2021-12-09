CMOS Power Amplifier Market 2021 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Expanding application base of the Internet of Things (IoT) is translating into rapid technological advancement and miniaturisation of devices that entails stronger connection peripherals. This, in turn, is resulting in higher demand for CMOS power amplifier. Future Market Insights has recently conducted an analytical study on the global CMOS power amplifier market that projects a stout growth in terms of revenue between 2016 and 2026. The arrival of superior wireless communication networks and extended benefits of CMOS technology is expected to provide an impetus to the overall development of the market. Network challenges introduced by news wireless standards is an additional factor expected to sustain the demand for CMOS power amplifier over the next couple of years. The US$ 1,017.9 Million CMOS power amplifier market is estimated to surpass US$ 4,714 Million by 2026-end, riding on a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Robust usage of CMOS power amplifier in GSM/EDGE, LTE, CDMA 2000, and other wireless communication technology is anticipated to create lucrative market opportunities for leading manufacturers and suppliers of CMOS power amplifiers.

Market Restraints

Future Market Insights’ report titled “CMOS Power Amplifier Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” also reveals that technical complexities in CMOS power amplifier design may dampen the surging spirit of the market to a certain extent during the assessment period. Moreover, the inherently poor linearity of CMOS power amplifiers can often lead to distortion, thus, limiting its application to low-PAR (peak-to-average ratio) modulation systems.

Usage of CMOS Power Amplifier in LTE Technology to Grow Higher

Based on modules, GSM/EDGE segment commanded nearly 31% revenue share of the market in 2015. However, swift adoption and rapid development of 4G and 5G wireless communication are leading towards higher consumption of CMOS power amplifier in LTE technology. In addition, the LTE module segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the assessment period. Manufacturers are focussing on developing high-performance CMOS power amplifier in order to meet the growing need for wider bandwidth and faster data speeds.

Application of CMOS Power Amplifier in Smartphones to Remain Dominant

In 2015, the smartphone segment registered the largest market share, reaching a market valuation of US$ 423.4 Million. The segment is expected to hold its top position throughout the forecast period, expanding at 17.9% CAGR over 2026.

Global CMOS Power Amplifier Market: Regional Outlook

Future Market Insights’ report delivers key insights and offers analysis on the potential of the CMOS power amplifier market through a regional overview. In 2015, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) commanded a dominant share of the market attributed to the healthy existence of consumer electronics manufacturers across the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to remain dominant and expand at a staggering 19.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard

Key stakeholders in the global market for CMOS power amplifier include Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., ACCO Semiconductor, Inc., DSP Group, Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Most of these companies are concentrating on further product innovation to increase their market presence at a global level. For instance, in October 2015, ACCO Semiconductor Inc., a leading provider of fabless semiconductors headquartered in the U.S. launched a range of CMOS power amplifier technologies designed to support quad-band GSM/EDGE and 12-band 3G/LTE smartphones as well as Internet of Things applications.

Global CMOS power amplifier market analysis and forecast, by module (2016-2026)

GSM/EDGE segment is expected to remain dominant in the global CMOS power amplifier market during the assessment period

Future Market Insights forecasts that revenue from the GSM/EDGE segment in the global CMOS power amplifier market is expected to reach nearly US$ 1400 Mn by 2026 end, up from about US$ 325 Mn in 2016

Revenue from the GSM/EDGE segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6% during the assessment period

GSM/EDGE segment is projected to create incremental dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1000 Mn between 2016 and 2026

