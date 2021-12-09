Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2030

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’, revenue generated from the whole grain & high fiber foods market has been estimated to be valued at over US$ 43,714.3 Mn in 2018, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

Over the past couple of years, consumer preferences and eating patterns have changed. The change in diet is influenced by a range of factors such as higher Internet penetration, rise in awareness about the consumption of healthy food products, rise in concerns over obesity rates, evolving technological factors, food production, etc. Consumers have been taking care and steps regarding the type of food that they consumer on a regular basis.

Consumers’ rising awareness about the close association between food and health has been turning out to be one of the most important social developments in the recent past. Various factors such as busy lifestyles adopted by consumers, rise in the obese population, and consumption of unhealthy food have been driving the consumers to shift to healthy diets. Consumers take into account the type of food that they consumer on a day-to-day basis. As a result, products such as whole grain & high fiber foods have been gaining traction over the past couple of years among their target customers. Whole grain & high fiber foods are those products that have been processed into finished products sourced from whole grains or high fiber sources such as seeds & nuts. These whole grain and high fiber foods contain minimum 51% of whole grains or 10-15% of dietary fiber. These include products such as bakery, breakfast cereals, pastas, and savory snacks. Whole Grain & high fiber foods can also be sourced from multiple whole grain sources. Only finished and packaged products have been considered in the market for whole grain & high fiber foods, and the volume is based on the weight of the entire finished product.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2954

The importance of whole grain & high fiber foods in the bakery segment has been enduring, owing to the rise in the number of diet conscious consumers. Whole grain & high fiber foods have a wide range of applications in the production of various bakery products such as breads, cakes & pastries, baking ingredients & mixes, and other bakery frozen products.

On the basis of source, the whole grain & high fiber foods market is segmented into maize, wheat, brown rice, oats, rye, barley, quinoa, and multi-grain. In 2017, the wheat source segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 27.0%, and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. By flavour, the fruit segment is estimated to account for a 39.7% value share of the global whole grain & high fiber foods market in 2018. The food and beverages segment is expected to register a growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

On the basis of product type, the bakery products segment is estimated to account for a more significant growth rate in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market over the forecast period. On the basis of region, the North American region has been estimated to dominate the whole grain & high fiber foods market, accounting for a significant revenue share of 24.3% in 2018, followed by Latin America in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market.

Macro-economic Market Factors Impacting the Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market

A majority of the manufacturers have been positioning themselves as health promoting companies in line with global changes in dietary guidelines

The changing regulatory scenario has drastically affected the consumption of whole grain and high fiber foods, especially in North America. Over the past year, the sales of whole grain and high fiber foods have skyrocketed, and manufacturers are increasingly positioning themselves as healthy companies. With the changes in guidelines, a major impact has been seen on product labelling and the marketing of products as a part of the health & wellness sector.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 50% grains consumed by consumers should be whole grains to ensure proper nutritional supply to the body. Following these changes, health conscious consumers have very religiously started following this recommended consumption of whole grains and high fiber foods, which has resulted in an exponential surge in whole grain cookies and crisp product types.

View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/whole-grain-and-high-fiber-foods-market/table-of-content

New technological processes are being adopted by manufacturers

New technologies are being developed that are aimed at utilizing the by-products of the milling industry to isolate active compounds for specific food applications, or altogether transform these components into forms that can be easily incorporated in food products without disturbing their texture and other characteristics. Other technologies developed are separating the right particle size whole grain flours for baking applications.

Key Producers of Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods

Some of the major companies operating in the whole grain & high fiber foods market space are Kellog Company, Nestlé S.A., Mondelez International, General Mills Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Kind LLC, EDNA International, La Brea Bakery Inc., George Weston Limited, Barilla G.e. R. Fratelli S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Riviana Foods Inc., Mckee Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Warburtons Limited, and others.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]