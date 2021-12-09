Latest Research Report on North America Passenger Information System Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis Alstom, Cisco Systems Inc

The Passenger Information System market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5,912.57 million in 2019 to US$ 13,257.96 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Passenger Information System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Passenger Information System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Passenger information system is used to establish strong communication link between a transit authorities and passengers by delivering to real-time data with respect to location of vehicle along with schedule of journey, timely announcements and the overall updates required by passengers. Such types of system are basically used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated data along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems. Such systems are interconnected set of devices, deployed on platform, bus stands, subway, port and others to dissipate real time information about bus, train or flight.

Major key players covered in this report: Alstom, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teleste Corporation, Thales Group, Wabtec Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Passenger Information System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Passenger Information System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Passenger Information System Market Segmentation

North America Passenger Information System Market, by Component

Solution

Services

North America Passenger Information System Market, by Location

On Board

In Station

North America Passenger Information System Market – by Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways and Airways

The research on the North America Passenger Information System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Passenger Information System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

