Screen Printing Mesh Market Promising Growth Opportunities Over 2018-2028

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Screen Printing Mesh Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028“, gradually developing demand for printed textiles and the expanding packaging industry have driven the global screen printing mesh market . Globally, the revenue generated from the sales of screen printing mesh has been estimated to be around US$ 562.8 Mn in 2018, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Majority of the textiles printed in the global market are printed with the screen printing technique due to its simplicity. The technique enables the largely unorganised textile industry to economically print their textile products, attributing to a large volume demand for screen printing mesh. The demand for screen printing in the packaging industry is significantly high with around 9% of the labels printed globally being screen printed. Thus, the performance of the textile and packaging industry in geography indicates the growth of the screen printing mesh market in that geography.

APEJ Expected to Dominate the Global Screen Printing Mesh Market

The APEJ region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the packaging market and also account for the highest market share in the present market scenario. The demand for printed textiles is also highest in the APEJ region. Furthermore, the mostly unorganised packaging and textile industries of APEJ region prefer the most economical solution for manufacturing and printing, and polyester screen printing mesh is very cost effective. Thus, screen printing is highly preferred over other techniques, leading to a high demand for screen printing mesh. Moreover, adoption of digital and other advanced printing techniques is lower in the APEJ region as compared to the developed countries of North America and Western Europe. This has resulted into a relatively lower impact of the introduction of digital printing on screen printing mesh market in the APEJ region.

Rising Demand for Digitally Printed Textiles to Impact the Western Europe Screen Printing Mesh Market

Digital printing is rapidly increasing in Western Europe due to its advantages over traditional screen printing, negatively impacting the screen printing mesh demand. Significantly, the large packaging industry of Western Europe region has attained maturity and is expected to grow at a sluggish pace. Furthermore, the packaging industry of Western Europe has shown high adaptation rate for advanced printing techniques. Although Europe is the largest importer as well as exporter of the screen printing mesh in the world, the screen printing mesh demand by the packaging industry of Western Europe region is projected to witness sluggish growth.

Romania Estimated to be the Largest Exporter of Screen Printing Mesh

Along with Russia and Poland, Romania is a significant contributor to the Eastern Europe screen printing mesh market. Romania is the third largest exporter in the global screen printing mesh industry in terms of value and volume, while the world’s largest net exporter in terms of value. Gradually developing manufacturing industry of Eastern Europe is expected to drive the demand for screen printing and screen printing mesh.

Market Volume for Global Screen Printing Mesh Expected to Expand at 1.6X over the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global screen printing mesh market are Haver & Boecker OHG, NBC Meshtec Inc., Sefar AG, Nippon Tokushu Fabric, Inc., Maishi Wire Mesh Mfg., Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Saati S.p.A., Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd, and Extris Srl.

In the global screen printing mesh market report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by company developments in terms of product portfolios, new marketing techniques, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ section is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

