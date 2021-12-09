December 9, 2021

Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive Rubber Roofing Adhesive Asphalt Based Adhesive Other

Segment by Application Residential Non-Residential

 

By Company H.B. Fuller Henkel Sika DuPont Bostik SOPREMA BASF ICP Firestone Building Products Siplast GAF Ardex Tremco Incorporated Huitian Zhijiang

Production by Region North America Europe China

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Roofing Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Adhesives
1.2 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive
1.2.3 Rubber Roofing Adhesive
1.2.4 Asphalt Based Adhesive
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Roofing Adhesives Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

