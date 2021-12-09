Biometric Authentication & Identification Market to Develop New Growth Story | Thales Group, Safran, Stanley Black & Decker

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Biometric Authentication & Identification market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.) (France),Safran (France),NEC Corporation (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan),Leidos Holdings, Inc. (United States),IriTech, Inc. (United States),Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC (United States),Stanley Black & Decker (United States),Aware, Inc. (United States),Assa Abloy (Sweden)

Scope of the Report of Biometric Authentication & Identification

Biometrics technology is the most reliable means of identifying and authenticating individuals through unique biological characteristics. Biometric authentication compares data for the personâ€™s characteristics to that personâ€™s biometric template to determine resemblance. The biometric repository is managed by a law enforcement agency, such as the Integrated Automated Fingerprint System (IAFIS) run by the FBI in the USA. Growing cases of fraud and identity theft, rising terrorism activity, and cybercrime are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in security features are offering future growth opportunities for the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware (Sensors, IP Cameras, Biometric Cards), Software and Service), Application (Access Control, Border Management, Workforce Management, Payments and Transactions, Security Surveillance), Technology (Voice Recognition, DNA Analysis, Face Identification, Fingerprint Verification, Others (Vein Pattern, Iris Recognition)), Industry Vertical (Government, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Defense and Mlitary, Others (Law Enforcement, Commercial Shipping)), System Type (Multimodal Biometric System, Unimodal Biometric System)

Market Trend:

Increased Sales of Multimodal Biometric Systems over Unimodal Biometric Systems

Market Drivers:

Increased Public Acceptance, Massive Accuracy Gains, and Falling Prices of Sensors, IP Cameras, and Software

Rising Prevalence of Document Fraud and Identity Theft, Terrorism and Cybercrime, International Regulation Changes

Importance of Digital ID

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Research and Development in the Field of Military Security such as Border Control

Rapid Adoption of Behavioural Biometrics in Banking and Finance

Untapped Market Potential for Social Media Biometric Authentication

Rapid Shift to Mobile Biometrics

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Biometric Authentication & Identification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Biometric Authentication & Identification Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Biometric Authentication & Identification

Chapter 4: Presenting the Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Biometric Authentication & Identification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Biometric Authentication & Identification Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

