Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in global, including the following market information:

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kg) Global top five Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market was valued at 215.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 282.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Content below 98% Content above 98%

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Health Care Products Cosmetics Others

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kg) Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: GeneHarbor Herbalmax Genex Formulas Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Maac10 Formulas EffePharm Bontac CELFULL Kingdomway

