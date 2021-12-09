December 9, 2021

Pallet Boxes Market 2021 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2027

The pallet boxes market is estimated to create an opportunity at a moderate growth rate, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period and reach a market valuation of US$ 3,010.8 Mn by 2028 end. Pallet boxes demand is at an all-time high, and with the increasing penetration of pallet boxes in the agriculture, construction as well as logistics sector in emerging economies, the market is projected to be highly lucrative, with stiff competitive.

Pallet boxes are type of containers which are attached with a pallet base for easy lift & transportation. Pallet boxes have a wide range of applications in the storage, shipping, and distribution of heavy and bulky loads. Pallet boxes are containers generally made from wood, plastics, metal such as steel or mesh wire and paper such as cardboard or corrugated board which is used for storing & warehousing goods. One of the key factors such as easy stackability of pallet boxes which results in reduced space constraint both in warehouses as well as in shipment container is expected to drive the growth of pallet box market.

The global pallet box market is largely organized in regions such as North America and Europe whereas it is expected to witness a broader opportunity in the Asia Pacific region. The global pallet box market is expected to be largely influenced by the high demand for the processed food & beverage as well as agriculture & it’s allied industries.

In terms of material, the plastic is expected to be the most attractive material segment for manufacturing pallet boxes across the globe. As food safety compliance and reusability is a growing attraction among pallet boxes manufacturers, they are looking for sustainable material-handling options and thus, plastic pallet boxes will continue to gain acceptance in a range of markets including foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, groceries, and others.

The global market for pallet boxes is segmented as per material type, pallet type, and end use industry.

As per material type, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

  • Wooden Pallet Box
  • Plastic Pallet Box
  • Metal Pallet Box
  • Paper Pallet Box

As per pallet type, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

  • Block Pallet
  • Stringer Pallet
  • Customized Pallet Boxes

As per end use industry, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

  • Agriculture & Allied Industries
  • Building & Construction
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverages
  • Engineering Products
  • Textile & Handicraft
  • Automotive
  • Other Industries

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market for Pallet boxes include Brambles Limited, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plc., Myers Industries, Inc., CABKA Group GmbH., Palettes Gestion Services, PalletOne, Inc., ORBIS Corporation, Dynawest Limited, Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., TranPak, Inc.

  • Is this research conducted by Future Market Insights?Yes, the pallet boxes market research has been conducted by expert analysts of Future Market Insights through a combination of primary research and secondary research. To know more about how the research was conducted, you can speak to research analyst
  • What research methodology is followed by FMI?FMI follows a methodology that encompasses demand side assessment of the market, and triangulates the same through supply side analysis. This methodology is based on use of standard market structure, methods and definitions. Request detailed methodology

