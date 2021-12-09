December 9, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Inkjet Printers Market Analysis: Multifunctional and Large Format Inkjet Printers to Register Highest Growth

3 min read
1 second ago anamika

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the inkjet printer market in its published report, titled “Inkjet Printers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)”. In terms of revenue, the global inkjet printers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The market volume for global inkjet printers is expected to expand at 1.8X over the forecast period, 2018-2028

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, financials, and recent developments. The key players of the global inkjet printers market are HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figureshttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-5306

The companies are actively working in research and development to enhance the ink carrying capabilities of the inkjet printers. In July, 2018 Brother Industries, Ltd. launched INKvestment inkjet printers which can be used without refilling inks for at least a year. In June 2018, Canon announced to launch refillable inkjet printers named Pixma series. Seiko Epson Corporation which is a global leader in refillable inkjet printers market in 2018 announced the cumulative global sales of inktank inkjet printers sales of 30 million units from the time product was launched in back 2010.

North America and Western Europe are projected to witness stagnant growth due to the maturity of the inkjet printers market in the regions. The US in North America and Germany in Western Europe are expected to have the largest market share because of the higher preference of the consumers for inkjet printers over other printers. However, the large format inkjet printers are estimated to have maximum growth in the region due to the increasing trend of adopting large format printers for the poster printing in advertisement and the professional photo printing.

Latin America and MEA are expected to be the promising markets in the global inkjet printers. The emerging economies in North Africa and Latin America, specifically Argentina and Mexico, are expected to represent high incremental opportunities due to increased penetration of inkjet printers into end-user industries. The paper segment, by substrate type segmentation of inkjet printers market, is expected to have the highest share in the inkjet printers market of Latin America and MEA due to the higher consumption of copier papers in the regions.

Key players considered in the report on inkjet printers market include HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., Markem-Imaje Corporation, and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with youhttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5306

Key Segments Covered

By Printer Type

  • Single functional Printers
  • Multi-functional Printers
  • Large Format Printers
  • Industrial Inkjet Printers
  • Textile Inkjet Printers
  • Inkjet Press

By Technology Type

  • Continuous Inkjet
  • Drop on Demand
    • Thermal DOD
    • Piezoelectric DOD

By Substrate

  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Paper
  • Fabric
  • Ceramic
  • Others

More Stories

3 min read

Millimeter Wave Equipments Market To, 2027 Size, Share, Growth and Key players are – Bridgewave Communications, Inc., Keysight Technologies, NEC Corporation, Sage Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd

10 seconds ago Sackshi Gupta
4 min read

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessment Market Growth Potential of Manufacturers: Synopsys(Cigital), Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., CA Technologies(Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Contrast Security, Portswigger Ltd., Wireshark, Netsparker Limited,

21 seconds ago anita
3 min read

Pallet Boxes Market 2021 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2027

3 mins ago anamika

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Inkjet Printers Market Analysis: Multifunctional and Large Format Inkjet Printers to Register Highest Growth

1 second ago anamika
5 min read

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Growth Potential of Manufacturers: ID Quantique, SeQureNet, Quintessence Labs, MagiQ Technologies, Toshiba, QuantumCTek, Qasky,

10 seconds ago anita
10 min read

Fleet of Containers Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Rising Demand and Trends Analysis Forecasts till – 2027

10 seconds ago pravin.k
3 min read

Millimeter Wave Equipments Market To, 2027 Size, Share, Growth and Key players are – Bridgewave Communications, Inc., Keysight Technologies, NEC Corporation, Sage Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd

10 seconds ago Sackshi Gupta