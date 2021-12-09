Inkjet Printers Market Analysis: Multifunctional and Large Format Inkjet Printers to Register Highest Growth

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the inkjet printer market in its published report, titled “Inkjet Printers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)”. In terms of revenue, the global inkjet printers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The market volume for global inkjet printers is expected to expand at 1.8X over the forecast period, 2018-2028

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, financials, and recent developments. The key players of the global inkjet printers market are HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-5306

The companies are actively working in research and development to enhance the ink carrying capabilities of the inkjet printers. In July, 2018 Brother Industries, Ltd. launched INKvestment inkjet printers which can be used without refilling inks for at least a year. In June 2018, Canon announced to launch refillable inkjet printers named Pixma series. Seiko Epson Corporation which is a global leader in refillable inkjet printers market in 2018 announced the cumulative global sales of inktank inkjet printers sales of 30 million units from the time product was launched in back 2010.

North America and Western Europe are projected to witness stagnant growth due to the maturity of the inkjet printers market in the regions. The US in North America and Germany in Western Europe are expected to have the largest market share because of the higher preference of the consumers for inkjet printers over other printers. However, the large format inkjet printers are estimated to have maximum growth in the region due to the increasing trend of adopting large format printers for the poster printing in advertisement and the professional photo printing.

Latin America and MEA are expected to be the promising markets in the global inkjet printers. The emerging economies in North Africa and Latin America, specifically Argentina and Mexico, are expected to represent high incremental opportunities due to increased penetration of inkjet printers into end-user industries. The paper segment, by substrate type segmentation of inkjet printers market, is expected to have the highest share in the inkjet printers market of Latin America and MEA due to the higher consumption of copier papers in the regions.

Key players considered in the report on inkjet printers market include HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., Markem-Imaje Corporation, and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5306

Key Segments Covered

By Printer Type

Single functional Printers

Multi-functional Printers

Large Format Printers

Industrial Inkjet Printers

Textile Inkjet Printers

Inkjet Press

By Technology Type

Continuous Inkjet

Drop on Demand Thermal DOD Piezoelectric DOD



By Substrate

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Fabric

Ceramic

Others