The North America agriculture packaging worth is projected to expand at 4.4% CAGR in 2021

Agriculture Packaging Market Snapshot

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts that agriculture packaging market will grow at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing preference for e-commerce retailing of agricultural products and banning of single use and non-recyclable plastic across various countries are key growth drivers.

FMI market analysis predicts that the agriculture packaging market is forecast to reach the market valuation of US$ 6,152 Mn with sales exceeding 2,431,593 tons in 2021.

Key Takeaways from Agriculture Packaging Market Survey

North America will remain a dominant market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% in 2021.

will remain a dominant market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% in 2021. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to register a highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

excluding (APEJ) is anticipated to register a highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2021-2031. Based on product, the demand for the bags/bins and pouches segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, accounting for over 70% of market share in 2021.

Europe market for agricultural packaging is estimated to rise at 3.7% CAGR driven by increasing export and production in Germany , France and other countries.

market for agricultural packaging is estimated to rise at 3.7% CAGR driven by increasing export and production in , and other countries. Japan and South Korea are projected to exhibit growth at a CAGRs of 13% and 8% respectively of East Asia in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for effective storage and transport of pesticides and fertilizers is supporting the market growth.

Adoption of agrochemicals and biologicals is driving the growth of the agricultural packaging market.

Increasing preference for e-commerce retailing is significantly contributing towards agricultural packaging sales.

Key Restraints

Volatility in the cost of raw material is a key factor impeding growth of agricultural packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

Agricultural packaging market manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, partnerships and new product offerings to expand their market footprint and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Mondi announced the acquisition of Olmuksan, a leading Turkish corrugated packaging producer. With this acquisition, Mondi expands its presence in the region, fostering operational improvements and paper integration upside.

In 2021, Polysack, a global leader for manufacturing flexible packaging film products, collaborated with an Italian packaging manufacturer Flessofab and introduced a series of recyclable, eco-friendly, and stand up pouch packaging for large variety of applications.

Some of the leading players operating in the agriculture packaging market profiled by FMI are:

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd.

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Greif, Inc.

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

Proampac LLC

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

More Valuable Insights on Agriculture Packaging Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global agriculture packaging market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in agriculture packaging market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Rigid

Flexible

Paper Board

Corrugated Board

Carton board

Glass

Jute

Others

By Barrier Type:

Low-barrier

Medium-barrier

High-barrier

By Application:

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits