Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease which in most of the cases begins in childhood. This medical condition is special type of allergic hypersensitivity which is associated with inhalant allergies, asthma, and chronic dermatitis. Its symptoms include itching, plaques on skin and others. Medications used to treat atopic dermatitis are topical creams, oral drugs and injectable biologics.

The atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing increasing demand for In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of genetic diseases and increasing research on in vitro diagnostics. In addition, technological advancements in Atopic Dermatitis Treatment technique is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Sanofi SA

Allergan Plc.

Novartis International AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The atopic dermatitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel. Based on drug class the market is segmented as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, immunosuppressant, biologic therapy, PDE-4 inhibitor, antibiotics, antihistamines, emollients. On the basis of route of administration the market is segmented into topical, oral and injectable. Based on distribution channel, the atopic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies and dermatology clinics.

Table of Content

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market – By Drug Class

1.3.2 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market – By Route of Administration

1.3.3 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ATOPIC DERMATITIS TREATMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

